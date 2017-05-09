The Emcees recognise successful arts and culture fundraisers

Eight arts and culture organisations from across the UK have been announced as the winners of the 2017 Emcees Awards.

The second annual Emcees Awards were established by fundraising and management consultancy The Management Centre and the National Arts Fundraising School to recognise excellence in arts and culture fundraising.

The winners were announced last week at an event held at LAMDA’s brand new Sainsbury Theatre in West London, which opens to the public next month. There were selected from hundreds of nominations from which 19 entrants were shortlisted.

Judging panel

The winners were chosen by a panel of judges comprising:

• Bernard Ross, =mc and National Arts Fundraising School Founder-Director;

• Anamaria Wills, Cultural & Creative Consultant at Evans Wills Partnership;

• Howard Lake, Director of Fundraising UK;

• Miranda Rowlands, SHARED Enterprise Project Officer with Norfolk Museums Service

• Ian Tabbron, NAFS Alumnus.

Speaking at the awards, =mc Director, Bernard Ross said: “What all the winners had in common, was a strong underlying strategy in their campaigns, a donor-centred approach coupled with some truly aspirational innovation and creative spirit in the way in which they carried out their work We are delighted to be recognising these organisations and individuals, who are representing excellence in art fundraising”.

Winners

The 2017 winners are:

The Richmond Associates Award for Best Campaign over £100,000

• Artichoke Trust – London’s Burning

The Brown Creative Award for Best Campaign under £100,000

• St. Barbe Museum & Art Gallery – The Boldre Hoard Campaign

Best Corporate Partnership

• Youth Music & Cambridge Audio – SE1 in-ear headphones Campaign

The UXB London Award for Best use of Digital Channels in a Fundraising Campaign

• The National Gallery – ‘Dutch Flowers’ & The Flower Council of Holland

Best Individual Giving Campaign

• The Courtyard Centre for the Arts – I HEART CY

Award for Innovation (joint winners)

• LAMDA – The Virtual Conservatoire

• Tron Theatre – Pay It Forward

The National Arts Fundraising School Award for Outstanding Achievement

• Emma Goad, Director, Blue Canary Fundraising

After a truly successful event once again, the Emcees will no doubt be taking place in 2018. If you want to nominate in next year’s awards, make sure you’re on our mailing list – visit www.nationalartsfundraisingschool.com to sign up.

The Emcees were sponsored by:

• Pro Active Resolutions

• UXB London

• Richmond Associates

• Brown Creative

