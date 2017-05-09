Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

The Emcees recognise successful arts and culture fundraisers

Posted by on 9 May 2017 in News
Audience at The Emcees arts and culture fundraising awards 2017
The Emcees recognise successful arts and culture fundraisers

 

Eight and culture organisations from across the UK have been announced as the winners of the 2017 Emcees

The second annual Emcees Awards were established by fundraising and management consultancy The Management Centre and the National Arts Fundraising School to recognise excellence in arts and culture fundraising.

The winners were announced last week at an event held at LAMDA’s brand new Sainsbury Theatre in West London, which opens to the public next month. There were selected from hundreds of nominations from which 19 entrants were shortlisted.

 

Attendees at The Emcees 2017 at LAMDA

Photo: © Anatoleya 2017 

 

Judging panel

The winners were chosen by a panel of judges comprising:

• Bernard Ross, =mc and National Arts Fundraising School Founder-Director;

• Anamaria Wills, Cultural & Creative Consultant at Evans Wills Partnership;

• Howard Lake, Director of Fundraising UK;

• Miranda Rowlands, SHARED Enterprise Project Officer with Norfolk Museums Service

• Ian Tabbron, NAFS Alumnus.

Speaking at the awards, =mc Director, Bernard Ross said: “What all the winners had in common, was a strong underlying strategy in their campaigns, a donor-centred approach coupled with some truly aspirational innovation and creative spirit in the way in which they carried out their work We are delighted to be recognising these organisations and individuals, who are representing excellence in art fundraising”.

Winners

The 2017 winners are:

The Richmond Associates Award for Best Campaign over £100,000

• Artichoke Trust – London’s Burning

The Brown Creative Award for Best Campaign under £100,000

• St. Barbe Museum & Art Gallery – The Boldre Hoard Campaign

Best Corporate Partnership

• Youth Music & Cambridge Audio – SE1 in-ear headphones Campaign

The UXB London Award for Best use of Digital Channels in a Fundraising Campaign

• The National Gallery – ‘Dutch Flowers’ & The Flower Council of Holland

Best Individual Giving Campaign

• The Courtyard Centre for the Arts – I HEART CY

Award for Innovation (joint winners)

• LAMDA – The Virtual Conservatoire

• Tron Theatre – Pay It Forward

Bernard Ross with Helen Protheroe and Vicki Kelsall at 2017 Emcees

Vicky Kelsall (LAMDA) and Helen Protheroe (TRON Theatre) accept their Emcees awards from Bernard Ross. Photo: © Anatoleya 2017 

The National Arts Fundraising School Award for Outstanding Achievement

• Emma Goad, Director, Blue Canary Fundraising

Emma Goad and Ian Tabbron at Emcees 2017

Emma Goad receives her Emcees award from Ian Tabbron. Photo: (c) 2017 Anatolyea

After a truly successful event once again, the Emcees will no doubt be taking place in 2018. If you want to nominate in next year’s awards, make sure you’re on our mailing list – visit www.nationalartsfundraisingschool.com to sign up.

The Emcees were sponsored by:

• Pro Active Resolutions

• UXB London

• Richmond Associates

• Brown Creative

 

 

