IoF Cultural Sector Network to expand with funding from Arts Council England

Arts Council England is to provide funding to help the Institute of Fundraising’s Cultural Sector Network to expand from its initial London focus across England.

Arts Council England will provide £432,000 over four years to provide peer learning, mentoring, networking and onward education opportunities targeting arts and cultural fundraisers.

Minister for Arts, Michael Ellis, confirmed the support at the Institute of Fundraising’s Culture Sector Conference at the beginning of this week.

The programme aims to:

Raise the profile of fundraising for arts, culture and heritage

Enhance the expertise of cultural sector fundraisers and share that knowledge

Enable cultural sector fundraisers to engage with other charitable sectors to develop best practice, promote ethical fundraising and share ideas and success

Expanded programme activities

The funded programme will include:

Running specific events tailored to arts and cultural sector fundraisers (and early career arts and cultural sector fundraisers) in each of the Institute of Fundraising regions

Providing mentoring opportunities for early career fundraisers

Offering full and discounted bursaries to the IoF Convention and CSN National Conference for arts and cultural sector fundraisers

Offering bursaries to enable arts & cultural sector fundraisers to undertake an IoF qualification or Introduction to Fundraising

Including one session on arts & cultural fundraising at Regional and Special Interest Group conferences

Contributing content (articles, interviews, webinars and thought pieces) and sharing examples of excellent fundraising in the arts and cultural sector

The programme will be able to recruit a fully-funded Project Officer, and it will be coordinated with input from representatives of the Culture Sector Network, Black Fundraisers UK, Sole Fundraisers and IoF Regional Groups.

Founder and Chair of the Institute of Fundraising’s Cultural Sector Network, Martin Kaufman, said: “This new funding from the Arts Council will make a huge difference to cultural organisations across England, many of which are struggling to find the funds they need.

“By greatly expanding the IoF’s Cultural Sector Network’s support to build fundraising skills and capacity, it will mean we will be able to support a highly diverse range of cultural organisations to raise the funds they need to continue and to grow their wonderful work across the country.”