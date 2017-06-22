Giving Tuesday returns on 28 November

The fourth annual Giving Tuesday will take place this year on Tuesday 28 November. The event, marked in a growing number of countries, promotes giving money, time or thanks for charities.

This year’s campaign, promoted by Charities Aid Foundation, was launched in London at the offices of Royal Bank of Scotland, one of the campaign’s original corporate supporters.

CAF’s CEO Sir John Low, recently knighted in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List, described the day, now marked in 98 countries around the world, as the day for “doing good stuff”.

He said that 4.5 million people had taken part in Giving Tuesday, and that a third of these said that their experience had resulted in them planning to do something more for charity.

Kirsty Britz, Director of Sustainable Banking at RBS, said that Giving Tuesday had boosted monthly giving via its reward current account by 269% to £43,097.

Watch John Low announce Giving Tuesday 2017

Watch Kirsty Britz at Giving Tuesday launch

Watch Kait Sheridan at Giving Tuesday launch

