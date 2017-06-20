Queen’s Birthday Honours for John Low & Barbara Frost

More than 1,000 people have received an award in the Queen’s 2017 Birthday Honours List, including the Charities Aid Foundation’s John Low, and former head of WaterAid, Barbara Frost.

CAF CEO John Low received a knighthood in the honours for his services to charities while Frost, who recently retired as WaterAid’s chief executive after 11 years heading up the charity, was made a Dame. She received her award for services to the provision of safe water, sanitation and hygiene in developing countries.

Among the many honoured for their services to charity, fundraising and philanthropy, also knighted was Leonard Blavatnik for his services to philanthropy, while chair of the Shirley Foundation Stephanie “Steve” Shirley was also made a Dame for services to philanthropy.

CBEs included those to:

FSI’s Pauline Broomhead for services to young people and charity management

Dr Gordon Christopher Horsfield, for services to young people and to charitable giving

Margaret Joan Lady Jarvis, for services to people with visual impairments and to philanthropy

David Godfrey, non-executive director at Charity Bank, for services to the British export economy and charity finance

Andrew McNab, for services to literacy and charity

William Henry Marcello Parente, for services to the arts and philanthropy

Alan Frank Smith, chair of RAF Charitable Trust Enterprises, for voluntary service to Royal Air Force personnel

Stephanie Spring, chair of Children in Need, for services to charity

Gregory Wood, chair of NSPCC, for services to children and young people.

OBEs included:

Dr Kamaljit Kaur Hothi. head of colleague volunteering and group fundraising Lloyds Banking Group, for services to diversity in the banking sector

Keith George Bradshaw, for services to charity and young people in the West Midlands

Norman Robert Lynas, chairman Lynas Foodservice, for services to the business sector, to charity and the community in Northern Ireland

Marsha Rae Ratcliff, for charitable services

Jillian Rosemary Lady Ritblat for services to arts philanthropy

Caroline Underwood. founder and chief executive officer Philanthropy Company, for charitable services

Sandeep Singh Virdee, founder and director, Darbar Arts Culture and Heritage Trust, for services to the promotion of Indian musical heritage in the UK.

MBEs included David John Boutcher, for services to children’s charity and for advocating charitable corporate involvement, Leonard John Nye, for services to charitable fundraising, and Timothy Sayer, for services to art and philanthropy.

The full 2017 Birthday Honours list is available online.

John Low said:

“I’m delighted and surprised to be honoured in this way, and of course most grateful. I’ve had great the pleasure of working with many highly capable people in some amazing organisations that together have made a lasting difference and I hope this recognition reflects on all our work together to change things for the better. “My role, along with my colleagues at CAF, is to bring people together to support the work of tens of thousands of charities all over the world. It has been a privilege to play a part in building the capacity of civil society to transform the lives of beneficiaries.

Dame Barbara Frost also commented on her award:

“I am delighted to be accorded this honour. The team of spirited trustees, staff, volunteers, supporters and partners are WaterAid’s life blood and together they collaborate and inspire action. WaterAid has a big vision of a world where everyone everywhere has access to these most basic of services. It is determined to see this vision become a reality.“

Main image: John Low, Charities Aid Foundation

