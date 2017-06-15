Nisa donations to community causes hit £7 million

Nisa has now donated £7 million to good causes through its Making a Difference Locally charity.

Donations totalling over £94,000 were made through the charity in May, bringing the overall total to almost 9,000 donations and over £7 million distributed throughout the UK since the charity’s formation in 2008. Last year was also a record year for the charity, with donations of over £1.4m given to around 2,000 causes across the UK.

Donations made through Making a Difference Locally have funded a wide variety of items and projects, from equipment for local youth sports teams, to community defibrillators and a boat for Sea Cadets to learn to sail in.

Kate Carroll, Making a Difference Locally’s head of charity, said:

“We are thrilled to have reached the £7m mark and delighted that Nisa retailers and their customers have helped to support thousands of causes within their local communities over the last nine years through the charity.”

Making a Difference Locally raises funds in independently owned stores that are members of Nisa, through the sale of items from Nisa’s Heritage own-label range and a selection of branded products that carry charitable donations from the suppliers. Around 2,300 stores participate in the scheme, and can choose to donate to any charity or good cause in their area.

