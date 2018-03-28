Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

A cracking Easter round-up of fundraising events & activity

Posted by on 28 March 2018
With the long bank holiday weekend almost upon us, here’s a round-up of some of the related and activity taking place on and around Sunday.

Easter events

The Easter Walk

The Easter Walk, Action Challenge’s first, takes place on 31 March, with the choice of a 25mile or 25 km walk along the River Thames from Windsor. Charities taking part include the Rainbow Trust, Cardiomyopathy UK, CLIC Sargent, and Target Ovarian Cancer.

 

National Trust Cadbury Easter Egg Hunts

The National Trust and the National Trust for Scotland is holding over 250 Cadbury Easter egg hunts across its properties this year.

 

Get A-Head Rabbit Run Easter Egg Hunt

Get A-Head held its Rabbit Run Easter Egg Hunt on 25 March, offering face painting, a raffle, and lots of chocolate for £3 a chocolate seeker. All proceeds will go towards the treatment and research of head and neck cancer and disease.

 

Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham Charity 5k Chocolate Run

The 5k Chocolate Run was on 25 March to raise funds for the hospital charity charity’s Children and Young People appeal. It took place in Sheldon Country Park with participants taking in the views at Birmingham Airport’s official viewing point and being fortified with the normal water stations as well as chocolate. The day also included an Easter egg hunt.

 

The Chocolate 5k Birmingham

Not quite in time for Easter but close, Birmingham St Mary’s Hospice is holding its Chocolate 5k on 28 April, promising participants chocolate en route to keep them going, as well as a medal and a post-event gooey chocolate pot.

 

Francis House Easter Knit A Chick

Francis House is holding its annual Easter Knit a Chick appeal, which sees its supporters knit thousands of woolly chicks, which are then filled with a donated chocolate egg and sold in schools, stores and businesses all over Greater Manchester to raise funds for the hospice. Last year hundreds of knitters made more than 40,000 chicks, raising over £50,000 for the charity.

 

Easter eggs

Lidl Easter egg

Lidl & NSPCC

Lidl is donating 25p from the sale of three of its Favorina Belgian chocolate Easter eggs to NSPCC, its charity partner, to support its Speak Out Stay Safe programme. Lidl has a three-year partnership with NSPCC and aims to raise £3m for it during this time.

 

Kinnerton & Help for Heroes

Kinnerton has produced a range of Easter chocolate in support of Help for Heroes. Available products are the Help for Heroes Milk Chocolate Egg, Egg Cups and Soldier Toast Cutter, a Large Mug, Milk Chocolate Egg & Buttons, and its Milk Chocolate Egg. Kinnerton is hoping to to generate at least £20,000 for Help for Heroes with 6% of the wholesale net price to be donated to the charity.

 

Real Easter Egg

The Real Easter Egg

ASDA is the latest supermarket to stock The Real Easter Egg, joining Tesco, Morrisons and Waitrose. The Real Easter Egg comes with a copy of the Easter story in the box. Launched in 2010, more than a million Real Easter Eggs have been sold with 750,000 of these sent through the post directly to churches and schools, and over £250,000 raised from sales for charitable causes.

 

Easter cards

Marie Curie

Marie Curie (pictured), Oxfam and Cancer Research UK are three of the charities selling Easter cards to raise funds. Macmillan is offering e-cards, which are free but it asks people to consider giving a donation.

 

Egg donations

As always at this time of year, lots of charities including children’s hospitals and hospices are seeking eggs to hand out to the people they work with, and many collections have taken place around the country to help out. Here’s a selection of tweets:

 

 

