Corporate fundraising round up: who’s doing what for which charities

Here are some of the varied ways corporate partners are supporting charities this month, from bake sales and coffee mornings, to shirt swaps and challenge events.

T.M. Lewin & British Red Cross

T.M. Lewin has launched a Shirt Swap campaign with British Red Cross, fronted by Gary Lineker. The two are asking people to donate their old shirts in a T.M. Lewin or British Red Cross store. In return they will be given £10 off when they next buy four or more shirts, or £5 off any single shirt purchase. The donated shirts will be sold in a British Red Cross shop.

PMP Recruitment & Unseen

PMP Recruitment, part of Cordant Group, has launched a partnership with leading charity Unseen that will help to raise funds and supplies for the victims of modern slavery. The firm will be promoting one fundraising event each month during 2018, whilst also offering support to victims who may be seeking employment opportunities as they look to rebuild their lives. The first campaign of the year saw PMP employees, with the help of clients and suppliers, put together 400 survivor kits for people who have been subjected to modern slavery with a combined value of £8,000.

Lycetts & Walking with the Wounded

Lycetts has raised over £48,000 for charities including Walking with the Wounded, Parkinson’s UK, the Percy Hedley Foundation, and the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust over the past 12 months. Throughout 2017, the company organised and supported numerous events to raise money for a variety of charities. These included a concert performance by Britain’s Got Talent string quartet Escala, an evening with Captain Guy Disney and a sponsored mistletoe ball. Every employee also nominated a charity of their choice to receive a £125 donation through MyGiving. The initiative, a staff-led programme run by parent company Ecclesiastical Insurance Group, generated £19,500 for 106 different fundraising organisations.

Turner & Townsend & Action for Children

Global construction consultancy Turner & Townsend has raised over £225,000 to date through its ambitious Education Fund to support the work of UK children’s charity, Action for Children. The funds raised will support over 2,500 disadvantaged children, young people and their families who struggle to afford essential items will now be able to buy uniforms, school shoes, revision guides, pens, pencils and sports kits to help them through the school year. The funds have been raised through a variety of staff fundraising activities such as the Yorkshire Three Peaks, Ride London and the Byte Night sleep-out, as well as through matched funding from Turner & Townsend.

Alpha FMC & The Lucy Faithfull Foundation

Alpha FMC has raised over £17,000 and donated consultancy skills to The Lucy Faithfull Foundation in a year-long partnership. Alpha’s approximately 275 employees wanted to use their year-long partnership with the The Lucy Faithfull Foundation, to provide more than money so the company donated the time and expertise of its employees to work on flagship projects that are transforming the way the charity manages its internal communications and information-flow systems. And as well as providing the charity with the sort of pro bono consultancy services normally out of reach to small and medium-sized charities, Alpha employees worldwide have also pedalled, run, baked (main image) and quizzed their way to raising over £17,000 for the charity.

EY graduate team & Children 1st

A team of graduate accountants from EY has launched a recipe book to raise funds for Scotland’s national children’s charity, Children 1st. A Taste of Glasgow provides a collection of the city’s best recipes, with contributions from some of Glasgow’s most celebrated restaurants including Martin Wishart, Brian Maule and Master Chef winner Gary Maclean, the book also contains recipes from local favourites such as Bilson Eleven, the Hillhead Bookclub and Finnieston restaurant Chelsea Market. The seven employees from EY’s Glasgow office are competing against teams from across Scotland to see who can raise the most money for the charity as part of Dragons’ Glen, Scotland’s entrepreneurial challenge for businesses, where groups are tasked with turning an investment of £500 into a profit of £5,000 in five months.

Petplan & Cats Protection

Petplan has now given over £5 million to Cats Protection since the beginning of their partnership in 2001. Whenever a Cats Protection adopter continues their cover onto a full policy from their four weeks’ free insurance, Petplan gives 10% of the premium back to the charity and a further 10% each year the policy is renewed. In addition, supporters can get a quote via a special Petplan link, which will also trigger 10% of the premium to be donated when the policy is taken out.

SSP UK & Macmillan

SSP UK has named Macmillan Cancer Support as its new charity of the year. Throughout 2018, SSP staff across the company’s near 700 UK outlets will take part in fundraising for the charity. This includes four dedicated fundraising events such as Macmillan’s well-known annual Coffee Morning, at locations including its London and Birmingham offices. Macmillan will also receive a third of the donations raised in till-point collection tins for the SSP Foundation. A £100,000 (US$139,000) grant from the SSP Foundation will add a further boost to the fundraising.

THANK YOU @SelcoBW for the £1000 at the opening of #York store, which will provide around five financial grants to help people fighting cancer meet unexpected bills like travelling to chemotherapy, keeping the heating on or buying specialist equipment https://t.co/AJHxE96jjF — Macmillan N&EYorks (@MacNEYorks) February 21, 2018

Selco Builders Warehouse & Macmillan

Selco Builders Warehouse has raised over £500,000 for Macmillan with the help of staff, customers and suppliers at all of its 60 branches across the country. The money has been raised through a wide range of initiatives including auctions, golf days, sponsored cycle rides, cake sales and individual challenges such as the London Marathon, 10km road races and sponsored head shaves and leg waxing.