Fundraising product round-up for July 2018

Posted by on 20 July 2018 in News
Here’s a round up of some of the products, from food items, to clothes and books, raising funds for charity.

 

Marmite & Stonewall

Marmite is donating proceeds from the sale of every personalised rainbow jar to Stonewall. Until 25 August, 25p from each one will go to the charity.

 

Designer Carl Godfrey & NHS Charities Together

Bath-based designer Carl Godfrey has created a special pin badge in support of the NHS. The NH-Yes badge is available online for £4.00, from which all proceeds go to NHS Charities Together.

 

 

Waitrose Emma Bridgewater shopper

Jutexpo, Waitrose, Emma Bridgewater & The Prince’s Countryside Fund

Jutexpo has joined forces with Waitrose and designer Emma Bridgewater to create a reusable bag made entirely of recycled plastic bottles, and raising money for The Prince’s Countryside Fund. Each bag is created using the material from seven plastic bottles, in a process that turns the plastic into a durable and practical fabric called rPet fabric, which looks like a jute bag with a wipe clean coating. There are juco style bags, at £5 and pouch bags for £4. 10% of the retail price from the bags goes to The Prince’s Countryside Fund.

 

ghd, Lulu Guinness & Breast Cancer Now

ghd and Lulu Guinness have joined forces to launch a pink limited edition ghd x Lulu Guinness Collection. The collection comprises the ghd gold® styler in a dusty pink shade, and the ghd air® hairdryer complete with matching dusty pink accents. £10 from each sale of the products will be donated to Breast Cancer Now.

 

There's a Boy Just Like Me

The Book People & Save the Children

A ten-year-old boy with autism has won a competition to have his story turned into a book, with 35% of sales going to Save the Children. Frasier Cox (main image) from Brighton is winner of the Book People’s second Bedtime Story Competition and one of the youngest published British authors. His winning book, ‘There’s a Boy Just Like Me’, is available to buy exclusively from the Book People site. Frasier’s winning story was selected from more than 1,300 entries into the nationwide competition.

Illustrations (C) Alison Brown 2018 from There’s a Boy Just Like Me, published by Little Tiger Press.

 

Claude & Co

Claude & Co, & Meningitis Research Foundation

The owner of a new clothing brand Claude & Co has launched an exclusive sweatshirt in memory of her niece who died from meningitis last year, with £5 from the proceeds of each sale being donated to charity Meningitis Research Foundation (MRF). The sweatshirt has the slogan ‘Part of something’ on it.

 

Calendar Club & RSPCA

A donation of 20p from each sale of these Calendar Club cat-shaped jewellery dishes will be donated to RSPCA Llys Nini, an animal charity in Swansea.

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

