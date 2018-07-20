Fundraising product round-up for July 2018

Here’s a round up of some of the products, from food items, to clothes and books, raising funds for charity.

Help us spread the love. We're donating part of the sale of every personalised rainbow jar to @Stonewalluk. ❤️💛💚💙💜 Customise your own here: https://t.co/Ra9xO9btPH pic.twitter.com/ReeFQzKUBc — Marmite (@marmite) July 2, 2018

Marmite & Stonewall

Marmite is donating proceeds from the sale of every personalised rainbow jar to Stonewall. Until 25 August, 25p from each one will go to the charity.

Bath based designer @Carl_Godfrey has created these fabulous pins to show support and appreciation for everything NHS, with all proceeds going to charity. Great article about his initiative by @design_week https://t.co/uveZgapXHD Get one here: https://t.co/xGhZKq7If6 #NHS70 pic.twitter.com/EFb3If3ZuR — WEDF (@WEDesignForum) July 16, 2018

Designer Carl Godfrey & NHS Charities Together

Bath-based designer Carl Godfrey has created a special pin badge in support of the NHS. The NH-Yes badge is available online for £4.00, from which all proceeds go to NHS Charities Together.

Jutexpo, Waitrose, Emma Bridgewater & The Prince’s Countryside Fund

Jutexpo has joined forces with Waitrose and designer Emma Bridgewater to create a reusable bag made entirely of recycled plastic bottles, and raising money for The Prince’s Countryside Fund. Each bag is created using the material from seven plastic bottles, in a process that turns the plastic into a durable and practical fabric called rPet fabric, which looks like a jute bag with a wipe clean coating. There are juco style bags, at £5 and pouch bags for £4. 10% of the retail price from the bags goes to The Prince’s Countryside Fund.

The #ghdxLuluGuinness collection is officially available to buy! 💋

With every purchase from the collection, £10 will be donated to @breastcancernow to help make life-saving research happen ▸ https://t.co/p6Yh3UVkA2 @LuluGuinness @ghd #KissThisCancer pic.twitter.com/L4wc3gvtxI — Breast Cancer Now (@breastcancernow) July 16, 2018

ghd, Lulu Guinness & Breast Cancer Now

ghd and Lulu Guinness have joined forces to launch a pink limited edition ghd x Lulu Guinness Collection. The collection comprises the ghd gold® styler in a dusty pink shade, and the ghd air® hairdryer complete with matching dusty pink accents. £10 from each sale of the products will be donated to Breast Cancer Now.

The Book People & Save the Children

A ten-year-old boy with autism has won a competition to have his story turned into a book, with 35% of sales going to Save the Children. Frasier Cox (main image) from Brighton is winner of the Book People’s second Bedtime Story Competition and one of the youngest published British authors. His winning book, ‘There’s a Boy Just Like Me’, is available to buy exclusively from the Book People site. Frasier’s winning story was selected from more than 1,300 entries into the nationwide competition.

Illustrations (C) Alison Brown 2018 from There’s a Boy Just Like Me, published by Little Tiger Press.

Claude & Co, & Meningitis Research Foundation

The owner of a new clothing brand Claude & Co has launched an exclusive sweatshirt in memory of her niece who died from meningitis last year, with £5 from the proceeds of each sale being donated to charity Meningitis Research Foundation (MRF). The sweatshirt has the slogan ‘Part of something’ on it.

I think you are Purrfect 🐱 Keep your jewellery safe in this cute little dish. A donation of 20p from each sale will be donated to RSPCA Llys Nini, an animal charity in Swansea. @official_rspca https://t.co/u432RmsJBJ #rspca #jewellery #cats pic.twitter.com/NYD5xLGBN1 — Calendar Club UK (@CalendarClubUK) July 16, 2018

Calendar Club & RSPCA

A donation of 20p from each sale of these Calendar Club cat-shaped jewellery dishes will be donated to RSPCA Llys Nini, an animal charity in Swansea.