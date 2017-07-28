9 corporate fundraising partnerships for the end of July 2017

Here are nine more corporate fundraising partnerships that have caught our eye during July, including a number of new collaborations, a bake sale, a competition to win a car, and a bursary to support local work in the community.

Aquarium Software & the Insurance Charities

Aquarium Software is supporting the Insurance Charities, which helps those working in the insurance sector facing hard times. Aquarium Software has announced that as well as making a donation to the charity it will also be promoting the cause to a wider audience within its own insurance, technology and business communities. Last year the Insurance Charities gave £1.2 million to current and former workers in the sector unexpectedly finding themselves in need of help and advice.

Nurse Plus & Leonard Cheshire Disability

Nurse Plus has so far raised £2,300 for Leonard Cheshire Disability by participating in the charity’s annual Give & Bake. 41 different Nurse Plus branches across the UK rolled up their sleeves and whisked, whipped and iced their best creations for a fundraising bake sale on 12th July.

CALA Homes (East) & East Lothian Courier

A bursary set up by CALA Homes (East) in partnership with the East Lothian Courier is to give a share of £20,000 to a diverse range of causes carrying out community work in the area. The successful 20 causes have been selected from 129 applications, and include Hadington Hockey Club, which receives £1,500, and West Barns Scottish Women’s Institute, which receives £1,000.

Intercity Technology & Cure Leukaemia

Intercity Technology will be supporting Cure Leukaemia as an official charity partner throughout 2017 with all funds raised going towards the charity’s £1m Appeal to fund the expansion of the Centre for Clinical Haematology at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

Lookers & BBC Children in Need

National motor retailer Lookers is aiming to raise £1m for BBC Children in Need this year. One fundraising initiative will see Lookers’ customers enter a twice yearly competition, which will give them an opportunity to donate to BBC Children in Need when they buy a new or used car. In return, customers could win a car up to the value of £25,000. Pudsey will also be visiting Lookers dealerships across the coming months to support Lookers employees and customers in their fundraising efforts to make a real difference to the lives of children and young people in their communities. Lookers also recently raised £40,000 for military charity 353 through its annual Track Day at Croft Circuit.

Cornelius Group & The Sparkle Foundation

Cornelius Group has committed to support The Sparkle Foundation, which provides hundreds of orphans and vulnerable children with education, nutrition and medical support in 17 rural villages in Malawi. The Group has already made an initial contribution, and is planning a number of fundraising activities for the charity with a view to potentially visiting Malawi to work directly on a project in the coming years.

Beard Guildford & local charities

Beard Guildford has launched a fundraising campaign in support of local charities to celebrate its 125th anniversary. It plans to raise £10,000 for three local charities this year. The money will be matched by the company’s Beard Charitable Foundation bringing the office’s targeted total to £20,000. The initiative is part of a company-wide campaign to raise £125,000 this year for local charities across the South East. The three charities are educational charity SATRO, Shooting Star Chase children’s hospice, and neonatal support charity BURPS, which is based at Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

PwC, Samaritans & UK Youth

PwC employees have voted for Samaritans and UK Youth as the firm’s new charity partners, in line with its commitment to supporting mental health and promoting social mobility. PwC will help the two charities over the next two years by raising money through organised fundraising events, employees volunteering their time and staff donating money via payroll. PwC’s support will help Samaritans train 500 volunteers, while UK Youth will use the funds raised to help improve social mobility for more young people across the country.

Hays & Action for Children

Action for Children has announced a new charity partnership with Hays. Staff from Hays offices across the country will undertake a number of fundraising activities throughout the next twelve months to fund an employability programme for young people from disadvantaged backgrounds struggling to get their foot on the work ladder.

Main image: Hastings Give & Bake for Leonard Cheshire Disability

