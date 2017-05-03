IoF reveals Insight in Fundraising Awards shortlist

Centrepoint, Age UK, Parkinson’s UK, Barnardo’s, and The Woodland Trust are among the charities shortlisted for this year’s IoF Insight in Fundraising Awards, alongside suppliers including Wood for Trees and Adroit.

The Insight in Fundraising Awards are an initiative of the Institute of Fundraising’s Special Interest Group for Insight in Fundraising. Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony and gala dinner being held at London’s Café de Paris on Wednesday 7th June.

This year’s categories are:

Most powerful insight from traditional methods of data analysis

Most powerful insight using innovative methods of data analysis

Best use of data and analysis in digital fundraising

Most powerful insight through research

Most powerful insight from a long-term strategic project

Team of the Year

Supplier of the Year

Rising Star

Outstanding Contribution special award

The awards are judged against the four key criteria of strategic planning, insight, innovation and impact; and aim to celebrate the successes and achievements of analysts, database marketers, researchers and online fundraisers in fundraising.

The full shortlist can be viewed on the Special Interest Group for Insight in Fundraising’s site and winners of the awards will again be shortlisted for the IoF’s National Fundraising Awards for the Best Use of Insight category. This award will be presented at the IoF National Fundraising Awards gala dinner on Monday 3rd July.

Nick Mason, Insight SIG chair, said:

“Entries this year were full of passion and innovation, highlighting the measurable impact it’s possible to realise by applying data and insight to fundraising. With high standards across all categories, it is encouraging to see entries increase this year for work in the digital field. It’s a great shame that all of the work submitted cannot win, but the judges, again from both within and outside the sector, were impressed by the techniques and approaches.”

