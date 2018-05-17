Shortlist announced for IoF Insight in Fundraising Awards

The shortlist for this year’s IoF Insight in Fundraising Awards has now been announced.
Now in their seventh year, the Awards are an initiative of the Institute of Fundraising’s Special Interest Group for Insight in Fundraising (IoF Insight SIG).
This year’s categories include: Most Powerful Insight Using Data, Most Powerful Insight Using Research, Best Use of Data & Analysis in Digital Fundraising, and Most Powerful Use of Insight in Mass Fundraising.
The full shortlist can be read on the Awards site, and the shortlisted entries for these categories are:
Most Powerful Insight Using Data Analysis
- Alzheimer’s Society
- British Heart Foundation
- Centrepoint & Wood for Trees
- Marie Curie & Wood for Trees
- Cats Protection & Wood for Trees
- Unicef & Open
Most Powerful Insight Using Research
- Alzheimer’s Society
- British Heart Foundation, Wood for Trees, Critical Research & Roger Lawson Consulting
- FastMap & RSPCA
- Cats Protection & DMS
Best Use of Data and Analysis in Digital Fundraising
- Parkinson’s UK
- Oxfam GB
- Cat’s Protection, DTV & JAA Media
Most Powerful Use of Insight in Mass Fundraising
- Cancer Research UK
- Alzheimer’ Society
- British Heart Foundation, Wood for Trees, Critical Research & Roger Lawson Consulting
- Cats Protection & Wood for Trees
- Prostate Cancer
- Christian Aid & Open
The Insight in Fundraising Awards are judged against the four key criteria of strategic planning, insight, innovation and impact; and celebrate the successes and achievements of analysts, database marketers, researchers and online fundraisers using insight to drive great fundraising.
In addition, once again, the winners of the Insight in Fundraising Awards will be shortlisted for the Institute of Fundraising’s National Awards for the Best Use of Insight category. This award will be presented at the IoF National Awards gala dinner on 2 July.
The awards ceremony and gala dinner, in association with REaD Group, take place on 20 June at central London’s stunning Royal Institute of British Architects. Tickets can now be booked online.
Nick Mason, Insight SIG chair, said:
“Yet again we have had another incredible raft of entries with extremely high standards across all categories, and it is wonderful to see such a range of innovative and inspiring uses of data and insight in fundraising. In particular we were delighted to see that innovation can flourish despite – and in some cases because of – GDPR. Sadly, it is impossible for every entry to win but the judges, as ever, were impressed by the quality of the work submitted. We are all looking forward to congratulating the winners at the awards ceremony on 20 June.”
