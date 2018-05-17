Shortlist announced for IoF Insight in Fundraising Awards

The shortlist for this year’s IoF Insight in Fundraising Awards has now been announced.

Now in their seventh year, the Awards are an initiative of the Institute of Fundraising’s Special Interest Group for Insight in Fundraising (IoF Insight SIG).

This year’s categories include: Most Powerful Insight Using Data, Most Powerful Insight Using Research, Best Use of Data & Analysis in Digital Fundraising, and Most Powerful Use of Insight in Mass Fundraising.

The full shortlist can be read on the Awards site, and the shortlisted entries for these categories are:

Most Powerful Insight Using Data Analysis

Alzheimer’s Society

British Heart Foundation

Centrepoint & Wood for Trees

Marie Curie & Wood for Trees

Cats Protection & Wood for Trees

Unicef & Open

Most Powerful Insight Using Research

Alzheimer’s Society

British Heart Foundation, Wood for Trees, Critical Research & Roger Lawson Consulting

FastMap & RSPCA

Cats Protection & DMS

Best Use of Data and Analysis in Digital Fundraising

Parkinson’s UK

Oxfam GB

Cat’s Protection, DTV & JAA Media

Most Powerful Use of Insight in Mass Fundraising

Cancer Research UK

Alzheimer’ Society

British Heart Foundation, Wood for Trees, Critical Research & Roger Lawson Consulting

Cats Protection & Wood for Trees

Prostate Cancer

Christian Aid & Open

The Insight in Fundraising Awards are judged against the four key criteria of strategic planning, insight, innovation and impact; and celebrate the successes and achievements of analysts, database marketers, researchers and online fundraisers using insight to drive great fundraising.

In addition, once again, the winners of the Insight in Fundraising Awards will be shortlisted for the Institute of Fundraising’s National Awards for the Best Use of Insight category. This award will be presented at the IoF National Awards gala dinner on 2 July.

The awards ceremony and gala dinner, in association with REaD Group, take place on 20 June at central London’s stunning Royal Institute of British Architects. Tickets can now be booked online.

