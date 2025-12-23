Green Match Fund becomes Earth Raise and opens for applications

Earth Raise, a seven-day online match funding campaign dedicated to helping charities playing a role in tackling pressing environmental issues, is open for applications from charities wishing to take part in 2026.

Run by The Big Give in partnership with Environmental Funders Network, it is the next step in the growth of the Green Match Fund which was launched in 2021.

Earth Raise is the UK’s largest collaborative environmental fundraising campaign.

The aim from the start was to curate a portfolio of high-impact environmental charities and, for one week around World Earth Day, double public donations through match funding from generous philanthropists and funders.

Since its inception the Green Match Fund has raised millions of pounds for charities working to protect our planet. The need for urgent environmental action continues to grow, so Earth Raise is increasing its ambition.

How does it work?

Environmental charities apply to Big Give and can select either the 1:1 or Pledge Model of match funding. Their application is assessed by Big Give and their partners, EFN.

Selected charities are then awarded a sum of match funding which is ring-fenced for their organisation. This match funding is unlocked by public donations given through Big Give’s online fundraising platform during the week of the campaign.

You can watch an explanation on how Earth Raise’s ‘Multi Model’ works:

Earth Raise’s name is a nod to ‘Earthrise’, “the photograph that launched the environmental movement”. It was taken on Christmas Eve 1968 by the crew of Apollo 8 and shows the colourful, illuminated and fragile planet Earth against a wholly dark background, rising above the lunar horizon.

Earth Raise applications are open until 16 January 2026.