Water that gives back: bottled water & reusable bottle brands supporting good causes

Posted by on 4 April 2018 in News
Here’s a round up of some of the ethical bottled water and reusable bottle brands out there giving back to charity.

 

Bottled water

Frank Water

Frank Water sells artisan spring water from Devon in glass bottles, and donates 100% of its profits to safe water and sanitation projects across India and Nepal.

 

One Water

One Water is just one of One’s ethical drinks brands. The profit from sales of the 100% British spring water is donated to fund water projects in Africa.

 

Thirsty Planet

Thirsty Planet guarantees a donation to Pump Aid for every bottle sold of its water. So far it has raised £2m for the charity.

 

Life Water

Life sells its Life Water in plastic bottles and cans. It says that every can and Eco Bottle of Life Water purchased funds clean water projects across the globe, through its partner charity drop4drop.

 

Belu

Belu donates all of its profits to WaterAid. As well as bottled mineral water, it also provides free water filtration systems to hotels and restaurants, asking that in return they encourage diners to make a donation, which also goes to WaterAid.

 

Reusable water bottles

GiveMeTap

Every sale of a GiveMeTap reusable water bottle provides someone living in Africa with five years of clean water, while the new owner can get free refills from over 800 locations through its Water Network. GiveMeTap gives 20% of its revenue to fund water projects in Africa and as of October last year had provided 23,363 people with clean water.

 

Soma

Soma produces glass water bottles with a bamboo cap as well as water filters and other products. For every Soma Bottle or filter purchased, it donates to charity: water.

 

Jerry Bottle

Jerry Bottle puts 100% of profits into water projects around the world. Every jerry water bottle has the coordinates of the water project you have funded on the bottom. Its sister organisation Waterfall Charity is also involved in building handpumps in West Bengal to provide clean water for hospitals on Pemba Island, Zanzibar.

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

