Water that gives back: bottled water & reusable bottle brands supporting good causes

Here’s a round up of some of the ethical bottled water and reusable bottle brands out there giving back to charity.

Bottled water

Since 2005, we have provided clean drinking water & sanitation o 386,500 people in 442 communities – with #DoubleDonations there is no better time to donate to help change lives https://t.co/w9iUCRzw1z pic.twitter.com/xE7etVVpa6 — FRANK Water (@frankwater) March 29, 2018

Frank Water

Frank Water sells artisan spring water from Devon in glass bottles, and donates 100% of its profits to safe water and sanitation projects across India and Nepal.

A beautiful photograph captured by @isayRAAR of our Commercial Director Paul, and a young Malawian girl, during our recent trip. Through our clean water programmes we reached over 83,000 people last year in Malawi. pic.twitter.com/GvBP0ocgGe — One Drinks (@OneDifference) March 30, 2018

One Water

One Water is just one of One’s ethical drinks brands. The profit from sales of the 100% British spring water is donated to fund water projects in Africa.

@thirstyplanetuk are a partner with a difference! They’ve raised over £2million towards our projects out in #rural #Malawi! pic.twitter.com/IpH9aarkQE — Pump Aid (@PumpAid) March 2, 2018

Thirsty Planet

Thirsty Planet guarantees a donation to Pump Aid for every bottle sold of its water. So far it has raised £2m for the charity.

You asked, we answered. Life Water are proud to announce the UK’s first zero plastic spring water solution. Because there’s no planet B. 🌍 Get to know the Life Water Can: https://t.co/mn0mv9McD1#ZeroPlasticLife #ZeroPlasticSolution #TheresNoPlanetB #CansRecycleForever pic.twitter.com/7cczCiblrK — Life Water (@LifeWaterUK) March 27, 2018

Life Water

Life sells its Life Water in plastic bottles and cans. It says that every can and Eco Bottle of Life Water purchased funds clean water projects across the globe, through its partner charity drop4drop.

Today on #WorldWaterDay, we’re thrilled to announce we’ve passed £3,038,662 to @WaterAid since our partnership began in 2011, transforming 202,577 lives worldwide with clean water. Thank you to our amazing customers and supporters for being part of #BeluWaterStories pic.twitter.com/GA9odJoQaH — Belu Water (@BeluWater) March 22, 2018

Belu

Belu donates all of its profits to WaterAid. As well as bottled mineral water, it also provides free water filtration systems to hotels and restaurants, asking that in return they encourage diners to make a donation, which also goes to WaterAid.

Reusable water bottles

Watch the story of how your GiveMeTap bottle is transforming the lives of people in Africa: https://t.co/LLA0dlNd3M pic.twitter.com/Kv1V75a0rF — GiveMeTap (@givemetap) November 29, 2016

GiveMeTap

Every sale of a GiveMeTap reusable water bottle provides someone living in Africa with five years of clean water, while the new owner can get free refills from over 800 locations through its Water Network. GiveMeTap gives 20% of its revenue to fund water projects in Africa and as of October last year had provided 23,363 people with clean water.

We believe in clean drinking water for all and we’re thankful for our partner, @charitywater , who helps to make this possible for so many. 💧 pic.twitter.com/le5xX9qm09 — Soma (@somawater) November 22, 2017

Soma

Soma produces glass water bottles with a bamboo cap as well as water filters and other products. For every Soma Bottle or filter purchased, it donates to charity: water.

Jerry Bottle

Jerry Bottle puts 100% of profits into water projects around the world. Every jerry water bottle has the coordinates of the water project you have funded on the bottom. Its sister organisation Waterfall Charity is also involved in building handpumps in West Bengal to provide clean water for hospitals on Pemba Island, Zanzibar.