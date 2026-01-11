Nonprofit Growth masterclass from Revolutionise.com. March 2026. Book now

Hestia launches ‘Safe Spaces’ billboard campaign this winter

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 11 January 2026 | News

Hestia 'Find a Safe Space' billboard campaign
Image: Hestia

Crisis support charity Hestia has launched a national billboard campaign to encourage domestic abuse victim-survivors to use ‘Safe Spaces’ this winter, noting that charities and police often report increased incidents during winter months.

The campaign, made possible by the JCDecaux Community Channel and creative agency Toaster, appears on billboards and highlights the different forms and escalating risks of domestic abuse.

The Safe Spaces scheme, launched by Hestia as part of its UK Says No More campaign, involves asking a member of staff at participating high street banks and pharmacies for discreet access to a private room with communication devices.

Advertisement

Great Fundraising Organizations book - available now

Organisations taking part include AIB (NI), Boots, Cooperative Bank, Medicare, Metro Bank, Morrisons, Nationwide, NatWest, Progressive Building Society, Royal Bank of Scotland, Santander, TSB, and Ulster Bank.

There are currently over 4,400 Safe Spaces on UK high streets.

The Hestia billboard campaign will run across the UK, including London, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Manchester.

Hestia 'Find a Safe Space' digital billboard campaign
Image: Hestia

Patrick Ryan, Chief Executive at Hestia, emphasised that winter is a dangerous time for those experiencing domestic abuse due to increased isolation and risk, making the promotion of Safe Spaces crucial.

Hestia’s UK Says No More campaign includes “No More Week 2026,” scheduled for March 4–10 2026.

Related posts

UK Fundraising
20 March 2012

Outdoor advertising company aims to save Nelson's ship in a bottle
UK Fundraising
25 February 2013

FirstGroup to donate £225k in advertising space to Macmillan
UK Fundraising
4 November 2013

Waitrose Christmas TV advert again focuses on its charitable support
UK Fundraising
20 November 2015

John Lewis follows #ManOnTheMoon Christmas ad with Age UK appeal video

Loading

Howard Lake

About Howard Lake
Howard Lake is consultant editor of UK Fundraising. He founded the site in 1994 and successfully sold it in 2022. As director of Giving X Ltd he is exploring growing giving on a massive scale. He is the founder of Fundraising Camp and co-founder of GoodJobs.

Mastodon