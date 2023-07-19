Five tweets for fundraisers for 19 July 2023

A rare Hobbit book, handwritten letters at scale with ChatGPT (of course), giving despite the cost of living crisis, new grantmaking analysis, and the return of the National Fundraising Awards in 2024.

Here’s our latest selection from Twitter of ideas, data, reflections, and humour for fundraisers.



1. Second breakfasts all round!

My precioussss! An eagle-eyed (or should that be Great Eagle-eyed?) charity shop worker in Dundee spotted a rare copy of The Hobbit amongst the donations.

Great story. Does your charity make a hobbit out of selling donated rare books on @eBay_UK? https://t.co/1OaFyEYRmi pic.twitter.com/oZUkWZKVCm — John Thompson – corporate fundraising consultant (@JTCHANGINGBIZ) July 12, 2023

2. The handwriting is on the wall with ChatGPT

The personal touch is important to fundraisers and donors alike. A handwritten envelope and letter, or even just a signature can make a difference these days.

Can we return to the days of handwritten letters? And at scale? LinusEkenstam has come across a device that shows how it might be done – provided you have a 3D plotter to hand…

ChatGPT can do handwritten notes



By connecting to this 3D plotter. ChatGPT is able to do handwritten notes, flip page.



This is taking homework automation (cheating) to a brand new heights.



What would you use it for? pic.twitter.com/yrlfUjn0jT — Linus (●ᴗ●) (@LinusEkenstam) July 10, 2023

3. Giving is the last to go

Earlier this year the Chartered Institute of Fundraising shared research from GOOD Agency which suggested charitable giving was still a core aim for many people, despite the cost of living crisis.

The agency’s Cost of Giving Monitor #2 suggests that 35% of people surveyed would be more like to cut back on energy than charitable giving!

At @CIOFtweets cost of living event fundriasing session this afternoon, @CharWeatherley shares research that suggests that “Some people were more likely to cut back on energy or Christmas presents rather than giving to charity” pic.twitter.com/6Nu7XRAPE8 — Tony Banks (@tonyleebanks) January 26, 2023

4. Foundations of good data

360Giving has synthesised new analysis of grantmaking in the UK.

📢 New analysis – UK Grantmaking 2021-22: Snapshot



We’ve collated data from a range of sources to provide a consolidated view of UK grantmaking for the first time.

Explore now 👇https://t.co/eTaYByou56#OpenData #OpenGrants #Grantmaking #Philanthropy pic.twitter.com/gHfoGRkr2E — 360Giving (@360Giving) June 30, 2023

5. Recognise these?

The National Fundraising Awards are returning in 2024. That’s all I know at the moment, but it is very good to see them back.

Announced today at Fundraising Convention, the National Fundraising Awards will be returning in 2024. More details coming soon… pic.twitter.com/4XjHUFRlnc — Chartered Institute of Fundraising (@CIOFtweets) July 3, 2023

