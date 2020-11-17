Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Official sources state… this is quite funny

Posted by on 17 November 2020 in Blogs
0 Comments
Official sources state… this is quite funny

You might have noticed that Twitter is adding contextual or warning labels to tweets from public figures that are misrepresenting the truth or otherwise distributing misleading or unverified content. This has been applied to tweets about COVID-19 and to tweets about this month’s Presidential election in the USA.

“This claim about election fraud is disputed” says one, with a link to an independent source of information, with others stating “multiple sources called this election differently” and “some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process”.

The need for a social media company to have to counter statements from democratically elected government leaders is alarming. But the labels have inspired several fundraisers to share with wry humour some widely encountered myths of fundraising.

 

 

 

 

 

You can find out more about Twitter’s approach to highlighting and challenging misleading information.

Which myths about fundraising would you suggest deserve an “official sources stated that this is false and misleading” label? Share them (or your tweet if you tweet your response) in the comments below.

 

Tags:,
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp and co-founder of GoodJobs.org.uk. Research massive growth in giving.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

" />