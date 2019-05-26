Five tweets for fundraisers for 26 May 2019

Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Posted by on 26 May 2019
0 Comments
Here are five tweets plucked from the flood of tweets for and by fundraisers that we think might just be of use to you.

Today we are covering suggested reading matter (for the Bank Holiday perhaps), an outdated and excluding practice in fundraiser job descriptions, filling in the blank, whom to follow on , and a fine piece of donor communications – to a blood donor.

 

1. Settle down with a book

Fancy settling down to some reading over the Bank Holiday weekend? While fiction might be a handy response to time to relax and switch off, you might still fancy some books that help you see the bigger picture about fundraising and giving.

In which case, try these two:

 

2. A degree of common sense

Why do fundraiser job descriptions so often require education to degree level? Is that an outdated practice and, worse, one that discourages a broader group of people from becoming outstanding fundraisers?

David Burgess raised the issue after seeing three jobs in one day advertised with that requirement.

His suggestions resulted in a 100% success! All three organisations reviewed their approach and chose to change the way they recruit! 

 

3. I will follow

Andy King’s original tweet was simple enough. He asked for recommendations for fundraisers on Twitter whom he should follow.

He kindly started off the list with his own recommendations. And then was inundated with a list of fabulous suggestions. Do explore the names that were offered in the replies: you’re bound to find some that are new and useful to you.

 

4. Bloody good donor relations

Inspiration for good fundraising and thanking is all around us. Here’s one spotted by Richard Turner.

 

 

5. Fill in the blank

Asking a simple question to your Twitter or indeed Facebook followers can yield some unexpected and fascinating responses.

Here is Gail Perry inviting definitions of ‘fundraising’ – that don’t mention money. You’d think we all had a shared view, but there are quite a few different approaches in the responses.

 

You might consider taking this approach when talking to your supporters. Ask them what they think your charity does in one word with a similar ‘fill in the blank’ question. You might learn a lot.

 

Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

