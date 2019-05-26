Five tweets for fundraisers for 26 May 2019

Here are five tweets plucked from the flood of tweets for and by fundraisers that we think might just be of use to you.

Today we are covering suggested reading matter (for the Bank Holiday perhaps), an outdated and excluding practice in fundraiser job descriptions, filling in the blank, whom to follow on Twitter, and a fine piece of donor communications – to a blood donor.

1. Settle down with a book

Fancy settling down to some reading over the Bank Holiday weekend? While fiction might be a handy response to time to relax and switch off, you might still fancy some books that help you see the bigger picture about fundraising and giving.

In which case, try these two:

Just finished enjoying Real Impact by @MorganSimon1! It helped me focus on the design, governance and ownership of #HomelessEntrepreneur’s business model. Now it’s time for my next book! How philanthropy is changing in Europe by @chrisfactary. pic.twitter.com/tGMOgn8T7h — Andrew Funk (@andrewfunkspain) May 22, 2019

2. A degree of common sense

Why do fundraiser job descriptions so often require education to degree level? Is that an outdated practice and, worse, one that discourages a broader group of people from becoming outstanding fundraisers?

David Burgess raised the issue after seeing three jobs in one day advertised with that requirement.

FFS. The 3rd arts fundraising job I've seen today that requires applicants to be "educated to degree level or comparable". @RADA_London please can you explain how my music degree will help me in this role and makes me more qualified than someone with no degree? #Outdated https://t.co/wP763Nm8e6 — David Burgess (@DavidBurgessFR) May 21, 2019

His suggestions resulted in a 100% success! All three organisations reviewed their approach and chose to change the way they recruit!

3. I will follow

Andy King’s original tweet was simple enough. He asked for recommendations for fundraisers on Twitter whom he should follow.

He kindly started off the list with his own recommendations. And then was inundated with a list of fabulous suggestions. Do explore the names that were offered in the replies: you’re bound to find some that are new and useful to you.

Anyone have any recommendations for fundraisers I should be following on twitter and might not be yet? My top recommendations are @MsMandyJ @CharityNikki @ToastFundraiser and @Markyphillips but am sure I'm missing loads! #fundraising — Andy King (@andykingraising) March 20, 2019

4. Bloody good donor relations

Inspiration for good fundraising and thanking is all around us. Here’s one spotted by Richard Turner.

Current thinking is make the donor the hero. Love the reminder text from @GiveBloodNHS @nicola_tallett @m_sherrington pic.twitter.com/thzJOxoIUl — Richard Turner (@ifundraiser) April 14, 2019

5. Fill in the blank

Asking a simple question to your Twitter or indeed Facebook followers can yield some unexpected and fascinating responses.

Here is Gail Perry inviting definitions of ‘fundraising’ – that don’t mention money. You’d think we all had a shared view, but there are quite a few different approaches in the responses.

Fill in the blank (with anything except 💰): Fundraising is about _________.#fundraising #nonprofit #philanthropy — Gail Perry (@GailPerrync) April 13, 2019

You might consider taking this approach when talking to your supporters. Ask them what they think your charity does in one word with a similar ‘fill in the blank’ question. You might learn a lot.