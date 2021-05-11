CIoF seeks member feedback on redraft of complaints & disciplinary rules

The Chartered Institute of Fundraising has opened a member consultation into a redraft of its complaints and disciplinary rules and is inviting feedback.

It follows a Learning Review conducted by Tell Jane of its whole complaints process. Tell Jane, an HR consultancy specialising in preventing workplace harassment made a series of recommendations, all of which were accepted by the Board and set out in the CIoF’s Action Plan to tackle harassment in the fundraising community.

Based on this, Bates Wells has redrafted the CIoF’s complaints and disciplinary rules.

The key substantive changes that have been made are:

• A simplified, one-stage investigation process prior to any disciplinary process

• The use of specialist independent investigators for allegations related to discrimination, bullying or sexual misconduct or harassment, including sexual harassment

• Giving specific authority and roles to the proposed Professional Conduct Committee and its members

• Setting out the role of the new Complaints & Disciplinary Manager

• A revised approach to the publication of decisions

It is now inviting feedback on these changes, before they are agreed by the Trustees.

It is also proposing a change to the Regulations that sit behind its Royal Charter that will make it explicit that the CIoF has the right to pursue an investigation and disciplinary action against a former member after they have left the Institute if the alleged breach of the Code of Conduct took place while they were a member. This will need agreement from members through its AGM.

It is looking to amend Regulation 38.3 of the Regulations of the Chartered Institute to read as follows:

The Trustees shall make (and may alter) rules, to be known as the Institute’s “Complaints and Disciplinary Rules” for the purpose of handling and resolution of complaints and disciplinary matters relating to the conduct of members, which shall include the conduct of former members while they were members.

The consultation details in full are on the CIoF site and members can submit comments to feedback@institute-of-fundraising.org.uk by midday on 26 May 2021.

In addition, the Institute is looking to recruit up to 12 members for its new Professional Conduct Committee. More info and an application form are available on the website.

