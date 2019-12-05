IoF introduces confidential complaints helpline

The Institute of Fundraising has today (5 December) issued a reminder of its complaints procedure, and introduced a confidential helpline.

It is encouraging anyone who has experienced or witnessed harassment at an IoF event or service, or who wishes to complain about a member’s behaviour, to contact it using its complaints procedure.

From today (5 Dec 2019) this includes a helpline for complainants seeking confidential support and advice in understanding how their complaint will be handled.

HR consultancy Tell Jane, is providing the helpline, which is free and can be called on 0800 689 0843.

The IoF is encouraging fundraisers to raise complaints either directly with the IoF, or to use the Tell Jane helpline to log confidential complaints or seek confidential advice.

Links to its key resources on its complaints procedure, safeguarding guidance, and fundraisers’ rights can all be accessed here.

The helpline has been commissioned by the Institute of Fundraising to further support fundraisers who wish to speak confidentially to a third party, and is part of the work of the IoF’s Task Group on Sexual Harassment in Fundraising.

Lisa Bell, HR Director at Tell Jane, said:

“We are passionate about supporting the fundraising sector to get on the front foot and be proactive in preventing sexual harassment. Our mission is to create a space where people feel confident to speak out and the IoF’s implementation of the Tell Jane helpline offers just that. “By working with the IoF to provide fundraisers with an anonymous reporting helpline, we hope to strengthen the message that harassment, bullying and discrimination has no place in the fundraising sector. But also to reassure fundraisers that they can seek advice from an outside party and confidential platform.”

Isobel Michael, IoF trustee, added: