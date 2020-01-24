Applications now open for Fundraising Convention 2020 volunteers

The Institute of Fundraising is now seeking volunteers for this year’s Fundraising Convention.

Volunteers must be Individual Members of the Institute of Fundraising, and available from Sunday 5 July to Wednesday 8 July inclusive. Individuals will be provided with a full induction and on-site support, and accommodation and all meals are provided, although travel expenses are not covered.

Benefits of helping out also include full access to the event, and the opportunity to attend selected sessions on a range of fundraising topics and issues.

Duties include:

Signposting delegates to sessions and around Fundraising Convention

Answering delegate enquiries

Disseminating literature to delegates

Managing session rooms

Supporting and liaising with speakers

Collating evaluations

More information, as well as the application form, is available from this link. The deadline for applying is 5pm on 17 March.

Fundraising Convention will once again take place at London’s Barbican, from 6-8 July.

Individual Member pre-sale tickets are on offer until the end of January, and general early bird tickets go on sale on 1 February.