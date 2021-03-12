A round up of Mother’s Day fundraising ideas

With this Sunday being Mother’s Day, here is a short round up of some of the ways gifts are helping to raise funds for good causes.

Thortful & NHS Charities Together

This Mother’s Day thortful is celebrating ‘The Mother of the Nation’, the NHS. The online card company is donating 5p per Mother’s Day card sale and £5 of every Tulip Rainbow Bouquet sold to NHS Charities Together (NHSCT), a charity which provides funds and support to the NHS and its frontline workers and volunteers every day. NHS frontline workers have also created Mother’s Day cards to raise money for NHSCT. Thortful set itself a target of raising £110,000 for the charity – and has already exceeded that.

BHF’s Heart of Steel

BHF is offering to engrave names on a metal heart sculpture for Mother’s Day. The Heart of Steel is a sculpture in Yorkshire with space to engrave 150,000 names. It’s part of the wider Steel Man project, a future landmark that will overlook Sheffield, and the Heart will eventually be included inside the 32-metre Steel Man. For £20 you can have a name engraved on BHF’s Heart of Steel and help it continue to fund life saving research. You can add up to two dates next to a name – such as birth, death or marriage, and you’ll be sent a printed certificate of your engraving.

If you’re looking to say it with flowers this #MothersDay our friends @prestigeflowers have some fabulous bouquets available, where 25% of each sale goes to aid people with #cysticfibrosis. Order now to ensure delivery for Sunday https://t.co/6byQ5YmuWG pic.twitter.com/SnJyX2JmLl — Cystic Fibrosis Trust (@cftrust) March 9, 2021

Prestige Flowers for charity

Prestige Flowers is offering a range of bouquets for Mother’s Day that donate 25% of the price to charity: depending on the bouquet either Cancer Research UK, Barnardo’s or Cystic Fibrosis Trust. Prices range from £25 to £50.

Looking for an extraordinary gift this Mother's Day? 🎁 We have you covered! This year, give a Concern gift and together you can help transform the lives of people living in extreme poverty. Shop all Mother's Day gifts here 👉 https://t.co/Be7H9H8rD9#MothersDay pic.twitter.com/Yr9n64qYue — Concern Worldwide UK (@ConcernUK) March 3, 2021

Concern Worldwide UK’s charity gifts

A number of charities, including Concern Worldwide, are suggesting giving a charity gift in your mother’s name. Concern Worldwide has picked out its own top ten and these include paying for a pig, for a garden or for school lunches.

We've launched a new range of Mother's Day cards to send to mothers whose baby has died to let them know you're thinking of them 💌 Order yours today 👉 https://t.co/PRxfxnhNBO#MothersDay #SandsShop #BreakTheSilence #BabyLoss pic.twitter.com/owGd7kdnl9 — Sands (@SandsUK) March 2, 2021

SANDS Mother’s Day cards

Mother’s Day of course is also a difficult day for many, and with this in mind Sands has a range of cards for mums who have lost a child. It also has some for dads too, for Father’s Day.

Enter the #easyfundraising Mother's Day Giveaway to help Home-Start Blackpool, Fylde & Wyre WIN a £500 donation! Simply visit the competition page and click any of the listed retailers before midnight on 14th March! Enter now: https://t.co/aTqCOmylN0 pic.twitter.com/pjzulzdxYA — Home-Start Blackpool Fylde & Wyre (@HomeStartBFW) March 5, 2021

Easyfundraising & Notonthehighstreet £500 giveaway

For this Mother’s Day, Easyfundraising and Notonthehighstreet are giving people the chance to win a £500 donation for a charity. They just have to shop Mother’s Day through the Easyfundraising site and choose which charity they’d like it to go to if they’re chosen.

More Mother’s Day charity fundraising ideas

Donate to our charity and have your mother’s favourite song played on air for Mother’s Day! Donations will help fund our studio modernisation project. https://t.co/35KOUwg4cR pic.twitter.com/pebDrmimIC — Torbay Hospital Radio (@TorbayHR) March 8, 2021

🌺 Personalise a flower in our Mother's Day Bouquet 🌺 Whether you send a flower to a mother you can't see at the moment, or for a mother who is no longer with us, why not make a donation to personalise a flower this Mother's Day (14th March). Visit https://t.co/DWylHrhT0W pic.twitter.com/taeRMUjXNE — Shine (@SHINEUKCharity) March 3, 2021

Show your love and thanks this Mother’s Day 💐 For each donation, we will send a Mother's Day card. With donation of £12.50 or more we will also send an aromatherapy roller ball to the recipient (applies to UK addresses only).💕https://t.co/2THnMtZioI

2pm on Thu 11th latest pic.twitter.com/dXVOUmlsSk — Together Against Cancer (@TACorguk) March 8, 2021

The Box to Cherish is a relaxing afternoon made to tantalise taste buds and indulge your senses. Working with the best local business we have created a luxurious high quality Mother's Day box all for the suggested donation of £30 https://t.co/ro4g9X7jbw pic.twitter.com/4sxE896Lmg — Eden Valley Hospice (@EVHospice) March 5, 2021

Want to spread a little kindness this Mother's Day? Purchase a gift package to be delivered to a mum working or staying at @LeedsHospitals.🎁 All purchases include delivery to the wards & a small donation, helping us continue to support our NHS heroes💜https://t.co/SMYPE3nyYK pic.twitter.com/n5qXF0Qudd — Leeds Hospitals Charity (@LDShospcharity) March 9, 2021

🌻 This Mother's Day donate to UHCW Charity on behalf of your mum or loved one and help us build a virtual field of flowers. Your donation will go towards making things better for our NHS staff, our patients and their families 🌼https://t.co/KiDRM2H7gX — UHCW Charity (@UHCWCharity) March 8, 2021