A round up of Mother’s Day fundraising ideas

12 March 2021
With this Sunday being Mother’s Day, here is a short round up of some of the ways gifts are helping to raise funds for good causes.

 

thortful rainbow bouquet

Thortful & NHS Charities Together

This Mother’s Day thortful is celebrating ‘The Mother of the Nation’, the NHS. The online card company is donating 5p per Mother’s Day card sale and £5 of every Tulip Rainbow Bouquet sold to NHS Charities Together (NHSCT), a charity which provides funds and support to the NHS and its frontline workers and volunteers every day. NHS frontline workers have also created Mother’s Day cards to raise for NHSCT. Thortful set itself a target of raising £110,000 for the charity – and has already exceeded that. 

 

BHF’s Heart of Steel

BHF is offering to engrave names on a metal heart sculpture for Mother’s Day. The Heart of Steel is a sculpture in Yorkshire with space to engrave 150,000 names. It’s part of the wider Steel Man project, a future landmark that will overlook Sheffield, and the Heart will eventually be included inside the 32-metre Steel Man.  For £20 you can have a name engraved on BHF’s Heart of Steel and help it continue to fund life saving . You can add up to two dates next to a name – such as birth, death or marriage, and you’ll be sent a printed certificate of your engraving.

 

Prestige Flowers for charity

Prestige Flowers is offering a range of bouquets for Mother’s Day that donate 25% of the price to charity: depending on the bouquet either , Barnardo’s or Cystic Fibrosis Trust. Prices range from £25 to £50.

 

Concern Worldwide UK’s charity gifts

A number of charities, including Concern Worldwide, are suggesting giving a charity gift in your mother’s name. Concern Worldwide has picked out its own top ten and these include paying for a pig, for a garden or for school lunches.

 

SANDS Mother’s Day cards

Mother’s Day of course is also a difficult day for many, and with this in mind Sands has a range of cards for mums who have lost a child. It also has some for dads too, for Father’s Day.

 

Easyfundraising &  Notonthehighstreet £500 giveaway

For this Mother’s Day, Easyfundraising and Notonthehighstreet are giving people the chance to win a £500 donation for a charity. They just have to shop Mother’s Day through the Easyfundraising site and choose which charity they’d like it to go to if they’re chosen.

 

