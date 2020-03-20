Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Mother’s Day fundraising round up: gifts that give back

Posted by on 20 March 2020 in News
0 Comments
Mother’s Day fundraising round up: gifts that give back

With Mother’s Day falling this Sunday, and many people not able to get together due to the coronavirus, here is a round up of some of the gift ideas on offer that not only benefit charities but can be sent remotely.

 

Peacocks marvellous mum

Clothing retailer Peacocks is raising money for Make-A-Wish® UK this Mother’s Day.  Fronted by TV star Scarlett Moffatt, her mum Betty and her grandmother Christine, Peacocks’ ‘Marvellous Mums’ collection is a nightwear range of starry printed robes, nightdresses and pyjamas in deep blue. Prices range from £7 for the cami top to £15 for the dressing gown, with 15% of each sale being donated to Make-A-Wish® UK. The collection launched in stores on 6 March and is also available online at www.peacocks.co.uk.

 

Hamper.com

With many unable to spend Mother’s Day with their mums on Sunday, Hamper.com has launched Sunday delivery for the first time. The company is also donating 5% of all sales of Mother’s Day hampers and gifts to food banks and charities that help the homeless and most vulnerable.

 

Easyfundraising is doing a Mother’s Day Giveaway in partnership with Notonthehighstreet. People can win a £250 donation for their good cause and a £250 Notonthehighstreet voucher for themselves by clicking on one of the chosen retailers on the Easyfundraising site to shop.

 

Buy from Welsh company Goodwash’s range of luxury handwash, hand lotion, soap, and more, and see their profits go to charity. The Goodwash Foundation receives 100% of profits from company sales and fundraising activities, and supports good causes working to improve animal and human lives. It is currently supporting Hope Rescue, Street Football Wales, and Vi-Ability.

 

Prestige Flowers offers bouquets that benefit charities including Cystic Fibrosis Trust, Cancer Research UK and Barnardo’s, with 25% of its Rose and Lilly bouquet going to Cystic Fibrosis Trust. Its £50 Heather bouquet also sees 25% go to Barnardo’s, while its £30 Enchantment bouquet gives 25% to Cancer Research UK.

 

The Meg Rivers Relax Hamper includes lots of treats for mum, including a Clementine & Almond cake, 5 tea pyramids of relaxing ‘Cosy Chamomile’ tea from Hoogly, a copy of ‘I want to be Calm’ book by Harriet Griffey, two scented therapy balms, ‘Be Happy’ and ‘Sleep Well’ from Scentered, and a greetings card. It also includes a £5 donation to Teenage Cancer Trust.

 

Ideas from charities:

Garden House Hospice Care is offering British wildflower seeded paper hearts and a card for a £3 donation.

 

Some charities, like Hope and Homes for Children, are suggesting mums pledge their special day and ask for donations instead of gifts.

 

Alternatively, Action Medical Research suggests just donating the cost of a gift instead of giving one.

 

Others, like National Animal Welfare Trust, suggest buying from their online shop.

 

Refuge is one of the charities encouraging people to support other mothers. It is asking people to help donate to help a woman and her children escaping domestic abuse.

 

 

 

Tags:,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

" />