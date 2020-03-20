Mother’s Day fundraising round up: gifts that give back

With Mother’s Day falling this Sunday, and many people not able to get together due to the coronavirus, here is a round up of some of the gift ideas on offer that not only benefit charities but can be sent remotely.

Clothing retailer Peacocks is raising money for Make-A-Wish® UK this Mother’s Day. Fronted by TV star Scarlett Moffatt, her mum Betty and her grandmother Christine, Peacocks’ ‘Marvellous Mums’ collection is a nightwear range of starry printed robes, nightdresses and pyjamas in deep blue. Prices range from £7 for the cami top to £15 for the dressing gown, with 15% of each sale being donated to Make-A-Wish® UK. The collection launched in stores on 6 March and is also available online at www.peacocks.co.uk.

With many unable to spend Mother’s Day with their mums on Sunday, Hamper.com has launched Sunday delivery for the first time. The company is also donating 5% of all sales of Mother’s Day hampers and gifts to food banks and charities that help the homeless and most vulnerable.

Easyfundraising is doing a Mother’s Day Giveaway in partnership with Notonthehighstreet. People can win a £250 donation for their good cause and a £250 Notonthehighstreet voucher for themselves by clicking on one of the chosen retailers on the Easyfundraising site to shop.

Buy from Welsh company Goodwash’s range of luxury handwash, hand lotion, soap, and more, and see their profits go to charity. The Goodwash Foundation receives 100% of profits from company sales and fundraising activities, and supports good causes working to improve animal and human lives. It is currently supporting Hope Rescue, Street Football Wales, and Vi-Ability.

Sending your Mum some #MothersDay love through the post might be the wisest choice this weekend. So, can we recommend a delightful 'rose and lily' bouquet from our friends @prestigeflowers who donate 25% of each sale to help those with #CysticFibrosis. https://t.co/tPaRKHa1ho pic.twitter.com/9tkjTQwiOT — Cystic Fibrosis Trust (@cftrust) March 17, 2020

Prestige Flowers offers bouquets that benefit charities including Cystic Fibrosis Trust, Cancer Research UK and Barnardo’s, with 25% of its Rose and Lilly bouquet going to Cystic Fibrosis Trust. Its £50 Heather bouquet also sees 25% go to Barnardo’s, while its £30 Enchantment bouquet gives 25% to Cancer Research UK.

The Meg Rivers Relax Hamper includes lots of treats for mum, including a Clementine & Almond cake, 5 tea pyramids of relaxing ‘Cosy Chamomile’ tea from Hoogly, a copy of ‘I want to be Calm’ book by Harriet Griffey, two scented therapy balms, ‘Be Happy’ and ‘Sleep Well’ from Scentered, and a greetings card. It also includes a £5 donation to Teenage Cancer Trust.

Ideas from charities:

As many of us will unexpectedly be apart from our mums on Sunday, we’ve put together a little Mother’s Day pack that – if we get them in the post by tomorrow – can be with your mums this weekend. To find out more visit https://t.co/JmCgBMQJ4p pic.twitter.com/dAosdui5S2 — Garden House Hospice (@GHHospice) March 17, 2020

Garden House Hospice Care is offering British wildflower seeded paper hearts and a card for a £3 donation.

Make #MothersDay even more special! Pledge your Mother’s Day, and ask for donations instead of gifts, you can help other parents and children—like baby Minela and her mum—to celebrate life together as a loving family. https://t.co/ROHMQ9nO6V#AlwaysFamilyNeverOrphanages pic.twitter.com/Narar8OtEm — Hope and Homes for Children (@HopeandHomes) March 17, 2020

Some charities, like Hope and Homes for Children, are suggesting mums pledge their special day and ask for donations instead of gifts.

This Mother's Day (22 March) is going to be a tough one. Many of us won't get to see our loved ones. If you can’t get to the shops or deliver a present, you could donate the cost of your gift to Action. Find out more https://t.co/sT8gXWsVF3 💐 🎁#StaySafe #charity pic.twitter.com/vtal4xiHHv — Action Medical Research (@actionmedres) March 19, 2020

Alternatively, Action Medical Research suggests just donating the cost of a gift instead of giving one.

If you're still looking for something for Mother's Day (this Sunday), why not browse our online shop. We have lots of treats to choose from and 100% profit goes towards the charity 🧡💙 https://t.co/wm8EpZLcjw #supportlocalbusiness pic.twitter.com/fbtBDyUmnj — National Animal Welfare Trust 🐶🐱🐰❤️ (@NAWT_updates) March 18, 2020

Others, like National Animal Welfare Trust, suggest buying from their online shop.

This could be the best gift you give this Mother’s Day: safety for a woman and her children escaping domestic abuse. Give The Gift Of Safety To A Mother Fleeing Domestic Abuse >> https://t.co/mO4gV7c7qy pic.twitter.com/jbPF322D6Z — Refuge (@RefugeCharity) March 19, 2020

Refuge is one of the charities encouraging people to support other mothers. It is asking people to help donate to help a woman and her children escaping domestic abuse.