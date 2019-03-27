Mother’s Day fundraising round up for 2019

Stuck for inspiration? Here are some examples of how charities and companies are raising funds this Mother’s Day.

GIVING IS A PIECE OF CAKE!Artisan bakery @megriverscakes have chosen @TeenageCancer as their charity partner for the next 3 years! Every £5 from every sale of their Hope and Joy Mother’s Day Gift Box, will be helping young people with cancer.https://t.co/r7tCHKHdRc #MothersDay — Louise Walker WM (@LouiseWalkerWM) March 22, 2019

£5 from every sale of the Meg Rivers Mother’s Day Gift Box is going to Teenage Cancer Trust – its charity partner for the next three years.

Did your #Mum always buy your school tea towel? You can buy her a tea towel from a charity to to your heart…#mothersday Shop here: https://t.co/hIIrcwOnOK pic.twitter.com/ZkNuLqJrGX — againstbreastcancer (@againstbc) March 23, 2019

Against Breast Cancer has launched a range of special Mother’s Day gifts including a mug and tea towel featuring designs by artist Louise Gordon

Looking for a fun Mother's Day gift? Our earrings are all handmade here in Yorkshire, and we donate 50p from every pair to local charities.https://t.co/gXTvycRZaL#Nidderdale #ShopSmall #Handmade pic.twitter.com/vbRwsLDvza — Fettle (@fettleHQ) March 22, 2019

Yorkshire-based Fettle is selling handmade earrings with 50p from each pair going to local charities.

Gifts that give back. Still looking for the perfect Mother's Day treat? Purchase one of our White Heart Foundation products and 10% of the profit will be donated to our founder's charity, Chrissie's White Heart Foundation https://t.co/7l4XqDLxpf pic.twitter.com/2LlPV0FVcZ — The White Company (@thewhitecompany) March 26, 2019

White Company is donating 10% of the profits from sales of its White Heart Foundation products to the Foundation.

The perfect Mother’s day gift? …quality time spent with each other. A weekend at GI Jane Bootcamp. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience a military style bootcamp, and a firm favourite of many celebrities. Have fun and fundraise at the same time! What are you waiting for? pic.twitter.com/78DeKoQfnY — Community Hospice (@gbchospice) March 24, 2019

Greenwich & Bexley Community Hospice is holding its GI Jane Residential Military Bootcamp Weekend on the 5-7 April – and it’s the perfect gift for the more active mother…

BING-BONG! This is your FINAL CALL for the Mother's Day flight direct to your mum's heart… if you'd like a handmade card for Ma (or for friend who's a top mum?) just comment here – I'm on the final kick of my @LondonMarathon fundraising (suggested donation £10 for @HomeStartGS) pic.twitter.com/6Tz8L2Fh5E — Fiona Gibson (@FionaGibson) March 21, 2019

Former editor of More!, inventor of Position of the Fortnight, and author of 16 novels Fiona Gibson has been offering to make personalised Mother’s Day cards for a donation to Home Start.

Charities looking for #fundraising ideas for Mother's Day coming up… join our growing list of charity partners receiving #donations in lieu of cards! https://t.co/41phAis8ZX #charitytuesday pic.twitter.com/7oOh9Jxoxu — DontSendMeACard.com (@dontsendmeacard) March 26, 2019

Another option is not to send a physical card at all but an e-card through Don’t Send A Card and donate to one of its charity partners.

Don't forget to check out our Mother's Day Toy Exchange tomorrow (27 March) from 4pm – 7pm. Kids can donate a pre-loved toy to local charity @MenphysUK in exchange for the perfect #MothersDay treat! 😍 https://t.co/4JAPAhNX8Z pic.twitter.com/Ngmku10M90 — Highcross Leicester (@Highcross) March 26, 2019

A number of shopping centres around the country including Brent Cross, and Highcross in Leicester have been holding a Mother’s Day Toy Exchange, asking children to donate unwanted toys for others in need, in return for a bag of goodies to give their mum or loved one this Mother’s Day.

Support our Mother's day campaign by sharing your favourite photo of your mum with us @SRWheatfields write a dedication and make a donation to support hospice care near you #meandmum https://t.co/X6PSgWEyNH pic.twitter.com/zylhZhXyKC — Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice (@SRWheatfields) March 26, 2019

Sue Ryder’s Wheatfields Hospice is running a Mother’s Day campaign to raise the funds it needs to cover the costs of just one day of its services: £10,500.

Are you supporting us via #easyfundraising? They're giving us a chance to win a share of £500 in donations in their Mother’s Day competition! To enter, just go to their competition page & visit any retailer before midnight 31st March. it's free to enter https://t.co/AmCVi4jDon pic.twitter.com/WJuIXyq2Ut — children – crohns & colitis (@CICRAcharity) March 26, 2019

And finally, Easyfundraising is giving five charities £100 each a part of its £500 Mother’s Day Giveaway.