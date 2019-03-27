Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Mother’s Day fundraising round up for 2019

Stuck for inspiration? Here are some examples of how charities and companies are raising funds this Mother’s Day.

 

£5 from every sale of the Meg Rivers Mother’s Day Gift Box is going to Teenage Cancer Trust – its charity partner for the next three years.

 

Against Breast Cancer has launched a range of special Mother’s Day gifts including a mug and tea towel featuring designs by artist Louise Gordon

 

Yorkshire-based Fettle is selling handmade earrings with 50p from each pair going to local charities.

 

White Company is donating 10% of the profits from sales of its White Heart Foundation products to the Foundation.

 

Greenwich & Bexley Community Hospice is holding its GI Jane Residential Military Bootcamp Weekend on the 5-7 April – and it’s the perfect gift for the more active mother…

 

Former editor of More!, inventor of Position of the Fortnight, and author of 16 novels Fiona Gibson has been offering to make personalised Mother’s Day cards for a donation to Home Start.

 

Another option is not to send a physical card at all but an e-card through Don’t Send A Card and donate to one of its charity partners.

 

A number of shopping centres around the country including Brent Cross, and Highcross in Leicester have been holding a Mother’s Day Toy Exchange, asking children to donate unwanted toys for others in need, in return for a bag of goodies to give their mum or loved one this Mother’s Day.

 

Sue Ryder’s Wheatfields Hospice is running a Mother’s Day campaign to raise the funds it needs to cover the costs of just one day of its services: £10,500.

 

And finally, Easyfundraising is giving five charities £100 each a part of its £500 Mother’s Day Giveaway.

 

 

 

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

