Mother’s Day 2017 round-up

Mothering Sunday is almost upon us, so here’s a round-up of some of the events, campaigns and products launched for this year’s special day.

From fun runs, to clothing donations, corporate partnerships that see a percentage of product sales donated to charity, and special Mother’s Day gifts, there are plenty of ways charities can help supporters celebrate Mother’s Day and raise funds at the same time.

Take part in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park fun run on Mother’s Day for @TheBHF https://t.co/Ukbu37OEva pic.twitter.com/k3es3AK1lH — Newham Recorder (@NewhamRecorder) March 16, 2017

1) British Heart Foundation Mother’s Day fun run

British Heart Foundation is holding a fun run at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Mother’s Day. Participants can choose between a 5k or 10k run, and the charity will be giving away small gifts to mums attending the event, either as runners or supporters. Last year’s run raised £70,000 for the charity’s research. The charity also has a range of Mother’s Day gifts on offer including watches, jewellery, bags, and candles.

2) Cancer Research UK Because of You

Cancer Research UK has launched a Mother’s Day campaign, Because of You, aimed at the charity’s supporters and showing how their donations have increased survival rates from 1 in 4 to 2 in 4 for ten years or more – meaning ‘thousands of mums are still being mum right now.’ The video shows user-generated content of mums that have survived cancer – thanks to donations that have funded research.

3) Breast Cancer Care Mum of a Kind

Breast Cancer Care has teamed up with Boux Avenue, Folli Follie, Dorothy Perkins, QVC and Buy a Gift to offer special gifts this Mother’s Day that for two weeks only will see Breast Cancer Care receive a donation from each gift purchased as part of its Mum of a Kind campaign. £12.50 from every purchase of Buy a Gift’s Superwoman Smartbox, at least 60% of every sale of QVC’s Breast Cancer Care jewellery range, and 10% of Folli Follie’s Heart4Heart collection sales will go to the charity.

From a Mother to Another Collections have started in all JoJo stores > https://t.co/Yb9gJ70pQC One week left to donate! Ends 26th! pic.twitter.com/AgK5MWBHKk — JoJo Maman Bébé (@JoJoMamanBebe) March 22, 2017

4) JoJo Maman Bébé From a Mother to Another

In the run-up to Mother’s Day, JoJo Maman Bébé’s From a Mother to Another campaign is asking mums to help children in Lebanon displaced by war, and families in crisis in the UK and Ireland by donating a bundle of coordinated outfits for ages 0-6, for a family in need to receive as a gift this Mother’s Day. Parcels can be delivered to any JoJo store until 26th March and those donating two or more coordinated outfits will receive a £5 voucher while bags will be distributed through its charity partners in Lebanon, Trussell Trust foodbanks in the UK, and also through Crosscare in Ireland.

5) Unicef Mother’s Day Gift Parcel

£25 purchases a Unicef Mother’s Day Gift Parcel providing essential supplies to help protect children in danger around the world. The box includes high-energy peanut paste, measles vaccines, exercise books and pencils, rehydration salts and clean water tablets, while the sender can personalise a card or e-greeting to send to the person they bought the gift on the behalf of.

6) Mummy’s Gin Fund

Strictly speaking this is not Mother’s Day-related, but it does involve mothers…. Mother’s group Mummy’s Gin Fund supports parents across London and the South East, offering a community to swap clothes, toys and advice. Now the community has set up a JustGiving page to thank founder Helen Hamston by raising funds to buy her something she’s always wanted – a KitchenAid cake mixer. The target was £550, and the page has raised £580 from 99 supporters.

1,969 total views, 89 views today