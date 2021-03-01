Rausings kick off focus on youth & children with £1.5m donation to Greenhouse Sports

Julia and Hans Rausing are giving a £1.5 million donation to Greenhouse Sports to help the charity embed its programmes in schools and increase their reach to more than 7,000 young people a year.Julia

The Rausings have chosen to focus their support on young people at the start of this year, due to the disruption to their lives and opportunities because of coronavirus. This is the first of a series of donations to be announced to support young people in the UK, who have been significantly impacted, like much of the charity sector, by a fall in funding in the past year alongside an increase in demand for their services.

The couple have supported Greenhouse Sports since its inception, and part-funded its Community Sports Centre, which now has over 2,000 members from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Julia and Hans Rausing commented:

“We have seen first-hand the impact that Greenhouse Sports has had over a significant period of time in improving the life chances of children in difficult circumstances across London. This donation will enable them to continue their excellent programmes and further level the playing field for more young people, who have faced much of the last year away from schools and the youth support services that are so desperately needed.”

Beatrice Butsana-Sita, CEO at Greenhouse Sports, commented:

“The last 12 months have been extraordinary. Young Londoners growing up in our toughest communities have been disproportionately impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. They need support now more than ever as the road to ‘catch up’ what has been lost in terms of education, milestones and enriching experiences is a long and vital one. “We are delighted to have the transformational support of Julia & Hans Rausing as we embark on the next chapter of Greenhouse Sports journey. Thanks to them we will ensure Greenhouse coaches are there for more young people than ever through our strategic expansion to test new initiatives, increase our engagement with schools and collaborate more widely across the sector. All whilst harnessing the power of sport as a tool for social change.”

