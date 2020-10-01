Rausing Charity Survival Fund to benefit over 300 charities

Julia and Hans Rausing are sharing their £18million Charity Survival Fund between just over 300 charities, they have announced.

The Rausings launched the fund in July, and later increased the money available from £10m to £18m. It is supporting small and medium sized charities in the UK that have lost income due to the pandemic with core funding.

In total 329 charities across the UK have been selected to receive funding from the Charity Survival Fund. This includes 15 charities whose regular annual income is less than £20,000 will receive funding, and over 170 charities who usually generate upwards of £500,000 per annum. The charities include Northern Ireland-based Kinship Care, The Candlelighters Trust, and Fresh Start Portslade.

The charities work within The Julia and Hans Rausing Trust’s main areas of interest: Health and Wellbeing, Welfare and Education and Arts and Culture. Over £11 million will go to charities supporting people’s health and wellbeing.

Announcing the news yesterday on social media the Rausings said that they had received over 2,500 applications, and that all successful applicants had been notified by email.

Julia and Hans Rausing commented:

“We were overwhelmed by both the quality and quantity of applications we received for the Charity Survival Fund. It highlighted to us the perilous state that so many amazing charities have found themselves in due to the loss of day to day income caused by the coronavirus pandemic. “It is because of this need that we increased the funding available through the Charity Survival Fund to £18 million, and we are pleased that this funding will enable so many extraordinary charities to continue their excellent work and support their local communities at this difficult time. We would like to thank every organisation that applied, and we hope the Charity Survival Fund will encourage others to support charities in need.”

This was the first time The Julia and Hans Rausing Trust had accepted funding applications from charities.

The £18 million Charity Survival Fund awards bring Julia and Hans Rausing’s total Covid-19 support to over £35 million, which includes their initial response earlier in the year where they gave £16.5 million to charities and organisations that were working on the frontlines to ease the situation within their local communities.