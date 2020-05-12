Swimathon Foundation offers support for aquatics community with Covid-19 fund

The Swimathon Foundation has launched a COVID-19 Relief Fund to help the swimming and aquatics community deal with the impact and effects of the pandemic.

The Swimathon Foundation will allocate grants of between £250 and £1,000 to small swimming and aquatic organisations experiencing short-term financial hardship from the effects of Covid-19, especially where access to financial support is not otherwise available. These range from national governing body affiliated swim clubs, aquatic clubs and swim schools to independent swimming organisations.

Swimathon President and Olympic gold medallist, Duncan Goodhew MBE, said:

“I’m thrilled that we’re able to support members of the swimming community at this difficult time. Almost all swimming clubs are run by a few individuals who put in an immense amount of voluntary time to keep clubs afloat. Now that hard times have hit, they may be really struggling with all of the costs associated. These are the unsung heroes of the sport and it’s so important that we do all we can to help them get through this tough time.”

To be eligible to apply for a grant, applicants should either be a registered or affiliated club or swim school with a national governing body or a small, local swimming organisation that may not be a traditional swim club/school but is working on local level to provide swimming or aquatic activity in their communities. Applicants are welcomed from all over England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

More information and applications are via the Swimathon Foundation site.