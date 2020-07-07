Julia & Hans Rausing launch £10m Charity Survival Fund

Julia and Hans Rausing are making £10 million available to support UK charities, through the launch of a new Charity Survival Fund.

The Rausings have created the Charity Survival Fund in response to their concerns about the economic impact of Covid-19 on charities. It will target small and medium size charities with the aim of providing core funding to help charities overcome this impact and offset lost income.

And for the first time, The Julia and Hans Rausing Trust will be open to accepting funding applications from charities.

The fund aims to reach charities across the UK whose annual income is below £5 million. It will fund charities that need financial aid to support the costs of existing programmes and their day-to-day work, rather than for expansionary purposes or to fund capital projects.

Grants on offer range from £1,000 to £250,000, with the aim of supporting approximately 200 charities across the country. There is a particular interest in receiving applications from charities not previously funded by the Trust.

The deadline for application submissions is 27 July, with a formal announcement of the charities who have been awarded funds to be made in September.

Julia and Hans Rausing commented:

“The last few months have proven very difficult for individuals and organisations across the country, and in particular for charities who have seen their regular sources of funding dry up. “The Charity Survival Fund is designed to provide financial aid for many small and medium sized charities that are facing financial hardship. Their work is needed now more than ever, and we hope this new Fund helps bridge the financial gap until usual sources of income return to the sector.”

Since the start of the Covid-19 crisis, Julia and Hans Rausing have given £16.5 million of emergency donations to charities and organisations across the UK who are dealing with the impact of Covid-19 on their communities. In total, over 50 charities, all helping frontline workers and the most vulnerable in society, have been supported. This includes charities such as Fareshare, who are providing meals to vulnerable people across the UK, and a £5 million donation to the NHS Charities Together Covid-19 appeal.