New CEO at Muslim Aid, & other charity movers

Kashif Shabir has joined Muslim Aid as CEO, while SongBird Survival, GambleAware and The Power of Nutrition are also among the charities to have recently appointed new CEOs.

Kashif Shabir appointed as new CEO of Muslim Aid

Muslim Aid has appointed Kashif Shabir as its new CEO following a rigorous selection process. He has been the charity’s interim CEO since April 2020. Kashif Shabir initially joined Muslim Aid as Director of Transformation and Strategy to work on the charity’s future direction. Having been asked to step in as interim CEO, in April 2020, he has guided Muslim Aid through not only the difficulties of operating throughout the pandemic but also has implemented significant organisational change since. He brings to his new role a range of experiences from across the Muslim and non-Muslim charitable sector, having worked previously at Oxfam, British Red Cross and Mercy Mission amongst other organisations.

With nine years’ experience in the fundraising sector, Catriona Sinclair joins FRAME from Breast Cancer Now, where she was Prospect Research and Insight Manager, responsible for setting up a research and insight function within the philanthropy and corporate teams at the charity. Prior to this, Sinclair was Individual Giving Manager for the Royal Institution of Great Britain. At FRAME, she will be responsible for generating income for charitable activities and keeping in regular contact with the charity’s donors and supporters, as well as connecting individuals and businesses with FRAME’s work.

Susan Morgan becomes CEO at SongBird Survival

SongBird Survival has appointed Susan Morgan as its new Chief Executive Officer. Morgan has a wealth of experience from over 25 years of working in the charity sector and will bring a broad range of experience in managing, organising and planning at charities to SongBird Survival. Her love of the natural world and of science led her to study Earth Sciences at Oxford University. Since returning to her home county of Yorkshire twelve years ago, her love of conservation and ornithology has grown. She previously worked as an Associate Consultant for Think Consulting Solutions Ltd. More recently, she was responsible for setting up and leading Tony Elischer Foundation. She is also a Trustee of the Psoriasis Association.

Simon Bishop appointed CEO at The Power of Nutrition

The Power of Nutrition has welcomed Simon Bishop as its new CEO. Bishop will lead the organisation’s efforts to broker partnerships and mobilise new and diverse funds for nutrition programmes that deliver transformational impact for mothers and children in developing countries. He is a former Special Advisor to the UK Government’s Secretary of State for International Development and most recently was Deputy CEO at Plan International UK, one of the world’s largest children’s charities. He has also held senior positions at The Shell Foundation, The United Nations Foundation and The Prince of Wales’ Charitable Foundation.

Zoë Osmond to join GambleAware as CEO

GambleAware has announced that Zoë Osmond is replacing Marc Etches as the charity’s Chief Executive as of end of March 2021. Osmond brings a wealth of knowledge to the role, having been Communications and Engagement Director at GambleAware for the past two years. Since 2018, she has been leading the delivery of GambleAware’s multi-million pound Safer Gambling and treatment campaigns and has worked with stakeholders across public health, government, media, academia and the industry to ensure campaign success. Prior to starting with GambleAware, Osmond held the role of Chief Executive for the National Advertising Benevolent Society (NABS).

Will Golder promoted to Group CEO at RaceNation

RaceNation has appointed Will Golder as Group CEO, responsible for the development and leadership of RaceNation, SportsGiving and RaceNation Events. Will Golder joined RaceNation in a business development role in 2015 and since his tenure, it has become one of the fastest growing brands in mass participation, looking after the running of over 2,000 UK events. Broadening the RaceNation offering, Golder developed SportsGiving, the fully integrated fundraising platform and, more recently, RaceNation Events to support events struggling from the impacts of COVID-19. Since inception in September 2020, the RaceNation Events team has taken on 12 new UK events and supported thousands of event participants and their chosen charities.

Andrea Vogel joins RNID as Head of People

RNID has appointed Andrea Vogel as its new Head of People. Vogel brings a wealth of HR experience to this role, having previously worked at a senior level at both British Red Cross and BBC News. As the Head of People and Achievement with War Child UK for three years, she created and implemented a full HR transformation strategy. She is a qualified mental health first aider and is passionate about open and participative working cultures. Vogel has also worked internationally as a HR Business Partner at the International Committee of the Red Cross and as the Staff Welfare Officer for the United Nations Volunteers (UNV) program in Sudan.

Callum Clark appointed new new Chair for CIoF Northern Ireland

The Chartered Institute of Fundraising Northern Ireland has appointed Callum Clark as its Chair. Clark has served on the committee since 2017. He studied a degree in Events Management, before starting his career in fundraising in 2009 as an intern with CLIC Sargent. Since then Clark has worked with a number of charities: Action Mental Health, The Children’s Cancer Unit and Concern Worldwide, and is currently the Corporate & Community Fundraising Manager for RNID.

Christians Against Poverty founder John Kirby to step down

Christians Against Poverty (CAP) founder John Kirkby will be stepping back from his role, 25 years after he founded the organisation. The debt relief charity, which Kirkby founded in 1996, has helped over 21,000 individuals go debt free in the past 11 years and is now established in the UK, Australia, USA and Canada. Thousands of people struggling with unmanageable debt have also been supported through CAP Debt Centres, the CAP Money Course, CAP Job Clubs and CAP Life Skills groups. Kirkby will officially leave his role at the end of June and is expected to take a sabbatical over the summer.