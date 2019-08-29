Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Who’s moving? Charity sector appointment news for August 2019

Here are five snippets of news regarding recent appointments, as well as the stepping down of Unicef UK’s Executive Director Mike Penrose. 

 

Mike PenroseUnicef UK Executive Director Mike Penrose steps down

Mike Penrose is to step down as Executive Director of Unicef UK. Penrose has led the organisation since April 2016, and has decided to pursue a number of personal projects. He will be leaving Unicef UK in the autumn with the charity now seeking his successor. Prior to his role at Unicef UK, Penrose was Chief Executive of Action Contre La Faim, and has also held roles at Save the Children International and the Department for International Development.

 

Naeem AlviHeart of England Community Foundation hires branding expert

The Heart of England Community Foundation has appointed branding expert Naeem Alvi to its Board of Trustees. Alvi will look to enhance the Foundation’s branding on a regional and a national scale. Before joining the Foundation, He worked in advertising and branding for around ten years. He currently runs his own business, Notepad, which focuses on helping smaller businesses and start-ups improve their branding to allow them to grow.

 

BHF appoints Director of Philanthropy

Dr Kirstine Knox has been appointed as the BHF’s new Director of Philanthropy to spearhead its growth plans for fundraising. Dr Knox will be joining the charity in September. For the past seven years, she has been at the University of Oxford, firstly as Associate Director of Development, responsible for fundraising across the University’s academic divisions, and then as Director of Development at the Blavatnik School of Government. Before that, Dr Knox spent six years as the Chief Executive of the Motor Neurone Disease Association. At BHF, she will work alongside Jane Porter, Global Principal Gifts Director, in leading the Philanthropy and Partnerships team to increase the value of existing corporate relationships, identify new long-term strategic partners, and grow the potential of philanthropic giving.

 

Tufail Hussain appointed Director of Islamic Relief UK

Islamic Relief Worldwide has appointed Tufail Hussain as the new Director of Islamic Relief UK. Tufail has been the charity’s interim UK Director for the last six months and before that, was its Deputy Director and Head of Fundraising. He is also a Trustee at the Muslim Charities Forum (MCF) and on the Board of TIC International Ltd, IRW’s textile recycling operation. Hussain has over 14 years’ experience in the humanitarian sector coupled with extensive experience in marketing and campaign management.

 

Sanj Srikanthan appointed CEO at ShelterBox

ShelterBox has appointed Sanj Srikanthan as its new CEO. Srikanthan will be joining the ShelterBox team in December. He has spent 10 years at the International Rescue Committee (IRC), where he was Senior Vice President, Europe and Executive Director, UK. In a previous role at IRC as Emergency Field Director, he managed responses in Mali, Syria, Liberia, Lebanon and Turkey. Earlier in his career, he worked for UN OCHA (the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) and was previously a Captain in the British Army.

 

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

