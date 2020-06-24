Liz Tait to join GOSH Charity as Director of Fundraising

Teenage Cancer Trust’s Liz Tait is to join Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital Charity as Director of Fundraising: a new role for the organisation.

GOSH Charity announced two new appointments to its senior leadership team to help drive forward the organisation’s new five-year strategy. Along with Liz Tait, Bill Cunningham will join as Director of Finance and Resources from Plan International UK.

In her new role, Tate will be responsible for leading a broad range of fundraising functions with the remit to grow and diversify income to help deliver the greatest possible impact for seriously ill children cared for at Great Ormond Street Hospital. The Director of Finance and Resources will lead several of the support functions including finance, technology and governance and help ensure the charity continues to operate to the highest standards.

Tait has been a professional fundraiser for over 20 years, with roles at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, the British Red Cross, Sense and Plan International UK. She joined Teenage Cancer Trust as Director of Fundraising in 2018, taking over from Kate Collins who had become the charity’s CEO.

Cunningham has over 25 years’ experience both in the commercial and charity sector. As Chief Operating Officer at Plan International UK he is responsible for Finance, IT, and Property and Facilities. Prior to this he was Financial Controller at Save the Children UK for three years and before that he was at British Airways for 11 years in various roles in the UK and overseas.He is also a qualified accountant.

Both will be join GOSH Charity in September.

Louise Parkes, Chief Executive of GOSH Charity, said:

“I am delighted that leaders of such calibre will be joining us at GOSH Charity. Liz and Bill bring with them a wealth of experience across fundraising, finance and resources, and their skills and expertise will be crucial in helping the organisation deliver on its new five-year strategy and the many other exciting opportunities we have on the horizon. Like other charities, the coronavirus crisis has impacted on some of our fundraising activity but it has also provided new and innovative ways for us to fundraise at a time when the hospital needs our support more than ever. I am thrilled that we have attracted such talent to our senior leadership team to help us seize these new opportunities.”

Commenting on her appointment, Tait said: