Who’s Moving? New Head of Philanthropy for Breast Cancer Haven, & other appointments

Kicking off the new year, here is the latest round of appointments, including new CEOs for Alzheimer’s Society, the University of Limerick Foundation, UFAW and Leeds Care, and a Head of Philanthropy for Breast Cancer Haven.

Alzheimer’s Society appoints Kate Lee as Chief Executive Officer

Kate Lee, currently Chief Executive Officer at CLIC Sargent, will take up the reins as the Alzheimer’s Society’s new CEO in April 2020. Lee has been CEO at CLIC Sargent for the past four years. Her proudest moments there have included successfully lobbying the Government to fund the funerals of all children under the age of 18; founding the Children and Young People’s Cancer Coalition, and winning a £15m partnership with Morrisons in 2017. Lee also oversaw the rebranding of CLIC Sargent, and won the Charity Times Charity Principal of the Year Award for her leadership style, her use of social media and her ability to make difficult decisions. She was recognised as one of Charity Times’ 25 Most Influential Leaders in the Voluntary Sector for her work on driving transparency and honesty across the sector.

University of Limerick Foundation announces new Chief Executive

The University of Limerick Foundation has announced the appointment of Harvey Duthie as its new Chief Executive. He will be responsible for the formulation, development and implementation of the foundation’s fundraising policy and strategy and will have the lead role in the solicitation of gifts. Duthie has fifteen years of fundraising experience, more than ten of which have been with worldwide fundraising consultancy CCS. He has expertise in major gifts, campaign design and delivery and volunteer management and has provided on-site direction and strategic counsel to an array of clients. Duthie has worked extensively with the Catholic Church, leading some of CCS’s most successful diocesan fundraising campaigns with schools and universities and large international organisations focused on global food security and health such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

UFAW announces Dr Huw Golledge as Chief Executive

Following the retirement of Dr Robert Hubrecht at the end of 2019, The Universities Federation for Animal Welfare (UFAW) has appointed Dr Huw Golledge BSc PhD as the new Chief Executive of UFAW and its sister charity, the Humane Slaughter Association (HSA). Golledge has been a member of the senior management team at UFAW and the HSA since September 2014 when he joined as Senior Scientific Programme Manager, a role in which he has helped to develop the research and educational activities of the charities as well as working on the general management of both organisations. His background is in neuroscience and before joining UFAW and the HSA he was a Senior Research Associate at Newcastle University working on neurophysiological and behavioural methods to assess and improve the welfare of laboratory animals. He officially takes up his new role with effect from 1 January 2020.

National Lottery Community Fund appoints Elly De Decker as Director for England

The National Lottery Community Fund has appointed Elly De Decker (centre of image) as Director for England with effect from 1 January 2020. She will be responsible for all grant making in England and will seek to build upon the Fund’s shift towards a more local model of grant-making and to deliver on the organisation’s strategic framework. De Decker has worked at The National Lottery Community Fund for the last five years, playing a key role in the Fund’s Headstart programme, and setting up and co-leading funding awards worth over £90 million a year and made to the south of England. Recently, she led on the development and launch of the Fund’s £100 million Climate Action Fund. Before joining the Fund, De Decker worked with Save the Children in overseas development and in management consultancy and also ran a number of strategic funding programmes for Impetus.

Breast Cancer Haven appoints Jessica O’Leary as Head of Philanthropy

Breast Cancer Haven has appointed Jessica O’Leary as Head of Philanthropy. O’Leary holds a BA Hons in Economics from University College Dublin, which she completed in 2006. Moving from Ireland to London in 2012, she joined out-of-home advertising agency Talon Outdoor. As a Client Director, O’Leary worked across a number of award winning campaigns in particular winning an Outdoor Media Planning Award for her work with Hewlett Packard. After 10 years’ experience working within media and advertising for global brands including Porsche, Unicef and Macmillan, she began volunteering with Breast Cancer Haven in 2018, soon followed by joining the charity full-time as Operations Manager.

Crowe expands Non Profits team with partner appointment

Tax, advisory and risk firm Crowe has expanded its Non Profits team with the appointment of new partner Julia Poulter with effect of 6 January 2020. Poultner joins from the Charity team of a top five accountancy firm and will be based at Crowe’s London office. Throughout her career, she has advised a wide range of not-for-profit clients from local charities to large national charities and housing associations and has more than 18 years of experience. Poultner is a regular speaker at CFG and Civil Society training events, and an avid volunteer, which has included being a Scout Leader, supporter of the Gurkha Welfare Trust and the first and youngest female national standard bearer of the Royal British Legion. Currently she is Chair of local homelessness charity LATCH. Aside from her advisory duties, she has also been involved in the development of bespoke audit software solutions, as well as driving internal training initiatives aimed at developing the next generation of advisors.

Esther Wakeman joins Leeds Care as Chief Executive

Hospital charity Leeds Cares has appointed Esther Wakeman as its new Chief Executive. Wakeman will be joining the charity from Ashgate Hospicecare in Chesterfield where she has spent the last five years as Director of Fundraising and Marketing. The appointment is due to begin in February. She has ten years of experience in the charity sector and a strong fundraising background, having doubled charitable income during her time at Ashgate.

Obituary: FOUR PAWS Founder & President Heli Dungler

Global animal welfare organisation FOUR PAWS has announced the death of Founder and President Heli Dungler, who died suddenly and unexpectedly on 5 January, at the age of 56.

Dungler was born in 1963 in Waidhofen an der Thaya in Lower Austria. In 1984, he started his career with Greenpeace, Austria. In 1988, he founded the animal welfare organisation FOUR PAWS in Vienna and initially focused on animal protection issues such as fur farming, battery farms and circus animals. For decades, he campaigned for higher animal welfare standards in agriculture, for legislative changes in the keeping of brown bears and for the protection of big cats and stray animals. FOUR PAWS is now a global animal welfare organisation, represented in 15 countries.

Josef Pfabigan, board member of FOUR PAWS and long-time friend and colleague of Heli Dungler commented: