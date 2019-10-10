Who’s moving? New Fundraising Manager for COCO & other announcements

A new Fundraising Manager for COCO, and CEOs for Dementia Adventure and the Association of Charitable Organisations are among this month’s mover announcements.

New Fundraising Manager for COCO

International children’s charity COCO (Comrades of Children Overseas) has recruited a new team member in response to the growing appetite of its supporters for adventurous challenges. Matt Bishop has joined COCO’s team as Fundraising Manager, based in Newcastle, and responsible for expanding the charity’s programme of events in the UK and abroad, that help raise funds to improve the quality of education available to children living in extreme poverty in East Africa. Bishop previously worked in fundraising, business development and events roles for other charities, including his most recent position of Business Development Officer at Carers UK.

Dementia Adventure appoints Vivienne Depledge as CEO

Dementia Adventure has appointed Vivienne Depledge, former CEO of homeless charity Beacon House in Colchester, Essex, as its CEO. Taking the reins of the charity from September, Depledge will succeed Neil Mapes, who stepped down as CEO from Dementia Adventure in August, following his founding of the charity with Lucy Harding and ten years in his role. Along with a career history of working with vulnerable people and actively campaigning for sustainable change, Depledge has personal experience of dementia and is committed to carrying forward the charity’s mission to help those living with the condition to live well.

Donal Watkin appointed CEO of The Association of Charitable Organisations

Donal Watkin is to take over from Dominic Fox as CEO of The Association of Charitable Organisations, starting his appointment on 1 November 2019. Fox is retiring after nine years in the role. Watkin commenced his career with not-for-profit organisations based in Northern Ireland and the US before moving into the UK membership sector. He has worked with organisations ranging from the CBI to global professional services networks and brings extensive experience in the leadership and senior management of membership organisations, with a focus on strategic planning, marketing communication and membership development and retention.

CareTech Foundation appoints three Trustees

The CareTech Foundation has appointed three new Trustees: charity CEO Jessica Taplin (pictured); Senior Chartered Accountant Nash Jaffer; and, Cambian Group’s Chief Financial Officer Chris Dickinson. Taplin has over a decade’s experience in senior charity roles, including CEO roles at vInspired and Get Connected as well as grant-making experience at the Big Lottery Fund. Jaffer specialises in structuring real estate transactions and funds having previously worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers and Ernst & Young. Recently, he founded Leadenhall Partners. Dickinson joined CareTech plc in January as Cambian Chief Financial Officer. Prior to this, he spent over 15 years in global investment banking primarily focused in the UK.

New Executive Director for the Academy of Medical Sciences

Simon Denegri OBE is joining the Academy of Medical Sciences as Executive Director starting at the end of this month, on 28 October. Denegri joins from the National Institute for Health Research where he led as Director for Patients, Carers and the Public. He was also Chair of INVOLVE, and prior to this, Chief Executive of the Association of Medical Research Charities (AMRC) from 2006 until 2011. Chair of INVOLVE – the national advisory group for the promotion and support of public involvement in research funded by NIHR. He was Chief Executive of the Association of Medical Research Charities (AMRC) from 2006 until 2011 and, prior to this, Director of Corporate Communications at the Royal College of Physicians from 2003.

Rachel Whittington joins Allchurches Trust

Rachel Whittington has been appointed as Trust Director of Allchurches Trust, to lead the organisation from 1 November. Whittington joins Allchurches from Church Urban Fund (CUF), having been the Director of Partnerships since 2016. She was instrumental in working with the board to improve the charity’s long-term sustainability through the development of strategy and culture, partnership building and income generation, and has substantial senior leadership experience from 15 years in the private and non-profit sector.

Concern Worldwide (UK) appoints Danny Harvey as Executive Director

Concern Worldwide has appointed Danny Harvey as Executive Director, starting in November and taking over from Rose Caldwell, who recently moved to Plan International UK. Harvey has more than 20 years’ experience in the humanitarian aid and development sector, working with a number of organisations, including Concern Worldwide across countries such as Cambodia, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Indonesia and Ethiopia. She previously served at senior management level with Concern in Southeast Asia and southern Africa for over 10 years.

New Chairman for Allchurches Trust

Tim Carroll will become the new Chairman of Allchurches Trust at the end of this year, when Sir Philip Mawer will stand down after six and a half years in the role. Carroll has been a Trustee on the Allchurches’ Board since 2016. He has had a long career in the financial services industry including roles as CEO of Swiss Re’s UK holding company, CEO Europe of GE Insurance Solutions and President and CEO of GE Reinsurance Inc in the United States. He has held a number of industry positions, including chairman of the International Underwriting Association, President of the Insurance Institute of London and Master of the Insurers’ Livery Company. Sir Philip will hand over the reins on 31 December.

GambleAware appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Peter Holt has been appointed as GambleAware’s new Chief Financial Officer, joining from Health Education England where he was London and South East Finance Director, responsible for a £1.2bn budget. Holt held this London and South East board level position at HEE for nearly ten years. Before this he was Director of the Supply Chain Transformation Programme at the Department of Health. At GambleAware, Holt will initially work to prioritise the development of a long-term business plan to underpin the ongoing commissioning of the National Gambling Treatment Service, triaged by the National Gambling Helpline.

Hon. Arthur Vestey appointed Trustee of the HELP Appeal

The Hon. Arthur Vestey, son of Samuel Vestey, the 3rd Baron Vestey GCVO, has accepted his first Trustee role at the County Air Ambulance Trust, which supports the Helicopter Emergency Medical Services by funding air ambulances’ operational costs and infrastructure projects. Ten years ago, the charity created the HELP Appeal (Helicopter Emergency Landing Pads), dedicated to funding NHS hospital helipads. Vestey was an investment manager for six years, before joining his family’s business, The Vestey Group in 2012.