Cancer Research UK launches “Wellness Plants” range

Posted by on 8 January 2021 in News
On Thursday, Cancer Research UK launched a new range of plants in partnership with online florist Prestige Flowers.  

25% of the purchase price of each plant will be donated to Cancer Research to help fund its research into cancer treatment and cures. This comes after the health charity was forced to cut its research budget by half following a drop in income during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Prestige Flowers’ partnership with Cancer Research UK has already raised over £160,000 for the charity. When announcing the launch, a spokesperson from the retailer emphasised the benefits of indoor plants, saying: 

“Indoor plants ask for little, give a lot and can have a host of benefits, including improving air quality. Adding a sense of tranquillity and peace to any room and when cared for properly, plants can quickly become an important part of the interior decor. Whether choosing an indoor plant to take pride of place on a side table, a finishing touch to a windowsill or to spruce up a newly adopted work from home space, they can not only look wonderful but ooze calmness too.”

Julie Byard, director of trading at Cancer Research UK, said: “We’re thrilled to be adding plants to our flower shop range. As well as making a great addition to someone’s home, these plants are a gift that gives back with 25% of the purchase price donated to Cancer Research UK. The money raised will help us continue to make progress for people affected by cancer, so we’re very thankful to everyone who chooses to shop with us.”

Plants can be ordered from the Cancer Research UK Flower Shop

