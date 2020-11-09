Jumpers to gin: 12 products raising funds for charity

From sparkly jumpers for the NHS to gin supporting Buglife and the Dartmoor Blue Ground Beetle, here are 12 products raising funds for charity.

Pandora’s World Children’s Day charm for UNICEF

Pandora has launched an exclusive World Children’s Day charm with $15 from each sale donated to UNICEF. The launch marks the second year of Pandora’s partnership with the charity, with year one having raised $3.4m. The new World Children’s Day charm, a limited-edition globe-shaped charm that opens to reveal a heart, is available online and across stores globally.

Carabus

New gin created in collaboration with @bugboybaker in celebration of the Blue Ground Beetle. £2 from every bottle will be donated to Buglife to help this special beetle.

Available to buy next week. #newgin #carabus @Buzz_dont_tweet #distilledondartmoor #dartmoor #gin pic.twitter.com/et0XrLOGXz — Papillon Gin (@papillongin) November 6, 2020

Papillon Gin Carabus

Dartmoor gin distillery Papillon Gin releases Carabus this week – a limited edition gin created with naturalist Nick Baker in celebration of Dartmoor’s Blue Ground Beetle. With botanicals of rowan, hawthorn berries, nettles, wood sorrel and hazelnuts, £2 from every bottle sold goes to Buglife to help this beetle.

Notjust clothing NHS Heroes festive jumper

notjust clothing has created the NHS Heroes festive knit – available online at £34.99. Having raised over £70,000 for charities with its jumpers since launching in 2017, notjust will donate 50% of profits from every sale to NHS Charities Together. The blue knits are emblazoned with a bold NHS design, surrounded by motifs including clapping hands, rainbows, doctors, nurses and ambulances in celebration of our National Health Service. Each jumper – which will be discounted to NHS workers – comes with a free limited-edition NHS bauble, handcrafted and designed in the UK. The baubles will also be available to purchase in packs starting from £10.00 with 50% of profits also donated to charity for each purchase.

WaterAid period bags

Actress Maisie Williams, Zoella founder Zoe Sugg, and activist, model and founder of Gurls Talk, Adwoa Aboah, have helped design a range of limited-edition period bags on behalf of Fempowered, WaterAid’s new period subscription box. The unique period bags are designed to contain period products and fit neatly into handbags and schoolbags. They can be purchased online via Fempowered, WaterAid’s monthly subscription service that offers eco-friendly, plastic free and organic period products that give back to women worldwide.

Image: WaterAid

RNOH Charity’s The Buttercup Collection

HRH Princess Eugenie of York has helped launch a limited collection of handcrafted porcelain buttercups to support staff and patients at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital (RNOH), which treated her for scoliosis when she was a child. Buttercups have long been an emblem of hope and optimism at the RNOH. The hospital’s association with the flower dates back to the 1930s, when artificial buttercups were made and sold in central London to raise funds for the hospital’s Appeal. A limited edition of 2,000, each is hand-finished, slip cast, shaped and painted by Clare Twomey. Priced at £45, including postage and packaging, the buttercups come in a presentation box.

Feast with Purpose cookbook

UK chefs have got behind a project aimed at raising funds for hospitality workers affected by Covid-19. The charity cookbook – Feast With Purpose – includes recipes from chefs including Michel Roux Jr, Tom Kerridge, Rick Stein and Prue Leith and is the latest initiative from chef Simon Boyle, the man behind the Beyond Food Foundation. Feast With Purpose – published by Chef Media – includes 130 recipes Digital downloads of the book are available at £25, with hard copies priced at £65.

Image: Feast With Purpose cookbook

Sea of Thieves sail

An in-game sail has been created for Sea of Thieves: the shared world pirate experience for Xbox, Windows 10 PC, and Steam, as part of a partnership between Xbox and Stand Up To Cancer for the Game On campaign. The sail is available to all Sea Of Thieves players until 6 November. Each one costs £4.99 and proceeds will be donated to the charity. Players who sign up to the campaign are also in line for some Xbox giveaways. The top individual fundraiser will win a 6-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate token and a Stand Up To Cancer customised Xbox Wireless Controller.

Beauty & the Breast products

To coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, beauty entrepreneur Susan Gerrard launched Beauty & the Breast: a website to support those affected by breast cancer. Beauty & the Breast is an online subscription beauty store, which rewards its members for doing good, with 100% of profits from membership going directly to the charity Breast Cancer Haven, by granting them special member pricing on all products, plus plenty of additional perks. And, especially for October, Beauty & the Breasts Pink List Edit saw an extra 10% from the sale of those products also going directly to the Breast Cancer Haven.

Therabody RECOVE(RED) products

Therabody is partnering with (RED) to raise funds for the Global Fund’s Covid-19 Response and (RED)’s fight to end AIDS in sub-Saharan Africa. Through a campaign titled RECOVE(RED) Therabody is launching a range of (THERABODY)RED products that raise funds for both. The partnership will highlight the importance of supporting health systems through a range of (THERABODY)RED whole-body wellness offerings, each generating funds to support the fight against two pandemics: HIV/AIDS and Covid-19. For every (PRODUCT)RED Theragun purchased, 2% of the purchase price will go directly to the Global Fund’s COVID-19 Response to reduce the threat of Covid-19 in communities and critical HIV/AIDS programmes.

Together Equal The Next Generation cards

Together Equal, the social enterprise helping charities raise money through sales of their cards, has released a second edition of Conversation starters to get people talking. Developed for families with kids age 7-11 the cards cover a variety of topics, providing thought-provoking and meaningful conversation starters. The Next Generation pack has questions such as: ‘Why do we need Food Banks?’, ‘What really matters about a person?’ and ‘Why does society give people who don’t follow gender norms such a hard time?’, enabling adults and children to start conversations which challenge the status quo. Together Equal currently supports ‘The Dash Charity’ based in Berkshire, ‘Mums in Need’ in Sheffield, and ‘Wycombe Womens Aid’ in Buckinghamshire.

Sleep Charity Shaun the Sheep toy

The Sleep Charity and its sleep ambassador, Shaun the Sheep teamed up with Kindred last month to offer a new plush toy to mark the charity’s annual awareness campaign, Better Sleep Week (19 – 25 October 2020). The Shaun the Sheep plush toy features a pillow with the campaign slogan ‘Sheep Dreams’ and it can be bought exclusively online. Along with the plush toy, there are also other Shaun the Sheep products to purchase such as nightwear and backpacks, and profits will be donated to the Sleep Charity.

We're loving our new range in partnership with @kindred_social – giving you even more ways to #RockTheRibbon this #WorldAIDSDay 💖 Take a look at the products we have on offer below 👇💥 — National AIDS Trust (@NAT_AIDS_Trust) November 8, 2020

#RockTheRibbon products

To mark World AIDS Day on 1 December, National AIDS Trust has teamed up with the charitable shopping app Kindred to create a range of products raising HIV awareness as they call on the public to #RockTheRibbon. From organic cotton t-shirts adorned with the HIV awareness red ribbon to travel cups, the collection gives shoppers the chance to show their solidarity for people living with HIV this World AIDS Day. Money raised from the sale of products will support the vital work of the National AIDS Trust.