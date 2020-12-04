From food to fashion: 9 products supporting charity

Another quickfire round of products that support a charity by raising funds – or in two cases, planting trees – from vitamins to watches.

FIGHT supplements & FareShare

A partnership has launched between FareShare, and new supplements brand, FIGHT, which together aim to tackle food hunger and under-nutrition in the UK. The partnership is the first of its kind for FareShare, as FIGHT becomes its first vitamins and supplements partner in over 25 years. Throughout the duration of the partnership, FIGHT will be supporting FareShare’s work by making a donation to the charity every time a bottle of supplements is bought. FIGHT has made an initial commitment to donate at least 100,000 meals to FareShare in its first year.

ClassBento & Dementia UK

Australia’s ClassBento has landed on UK shores. ClassBento connects anyone looking to try new experiences with Australian and UK based artisans, creators and foodies through online classes and craft boxes. All live stream classes with kits delivered to the door can be booked on ClassBento.co.uk. A donation goes to Dementia UK with every class booking.

Getbuzzing bars & Thames Valley Air Ambulance

Beaconsfield based healthy snack bar company, getbuzzing, has raised £4,500 for Thames Valley Air Ambulance through a 1p donation from every bar sold. The packaging of the bars, available from Amazon and Waitrose, features the charity‘s logo. In addition to donating a portion of snack bar sales to Thames Valley Air Ambulance, founder Kate and her husband, Eion, were part of a relay team who swam across the English Channel on 14 September in 12 hours 22 minutes raising over £1800 for the charity personally.

Duerr’s marmalade & FareShare

Marmalade manufacturer Duerr’s has teamed up with FareShare. Manchester-based Duerr’s has set a target to donate one million breakfast portions via FareShare in its You Buy, We Donate campaign. For every jar of Thick Cut or Fine Cut marmalade sold, Duerr’s will donate a single serve breakfast portion. FareShare will deliver Duerr’s contributions to its regional centres nationwide. Duerr’s has updated its labelling and on shelf packaging in support of the campaign, featuring the FareShare logo and You Buy, We Donate message. The new jars are now in Sainsbury’s and Morrisons stores.

CuleM Watches & Rainforest Trust

CuleM Watches , which produces Swiss made, automatic GMT watches, has launched a pledge to set a new sustainable standard for the luxury watch industry. From now on, at least 3% of sales will be donated to conservation and humanitarian causes. Through new partnerships with Rainforest Trust and Ecologi, CuleM has protected 65 acres of tropical rainforest and planted 10,000 trees to create a CuleM Forest. For every watch sold, the team will expand the CuleM Forest by planting 100 more trees. It will also preserve over six additional acres of existing rainforest. The team will also donate a percentage of total sales to ActionAid. Finally, CuleM’s Watches has designed its packaging to be 100% plastic free. It is also working to offset its CO 2 footprint by investing in international sustainability projects such as wind energy in India and preserving prime Brazilian rainforest with Ecologi.

The Word Forest Organisation t-shirts

The Word Forest Organisation​ has teamed up with famous names from across the globe to launch a range of ethical t-shirts. The environmentally-inspired designers and other supporters of the campaign include children’s animated character, ​Mr Benn​, founder of ​Ecotricity​ Dale Vince​, actors ​Kate Winslet, Richard Coyle​, ​Stefan Dennis​, ​Clare Bowen​, designer ​John Rocha​, TV weather presenter and meteorologist ​Clare Nasir​, ​Sonnaz Nooranvary from BBC’s The Repair Shop, Private Eye cartoonist ​Tony Husband​, Marc Riley Radio 6 DJ, Pete Turner From Elbow and Jimi Goodwin from The Doves. The range is available from ​The Word Forest Organisation’s Ethical Charity Shop​. The charity will plant a fast growing tree in Kenya for every one sold. The UK-based garment producer, ​Teemill​ also planted a tree for every sale made between 27-30 November.

And three more:

Honour 100 years of the #RoyalSignals with their limited edition Centenary Beer!

The same great tasting #CraftIPA, dressed in a fine golden uniform!

For every beer sold, a donation will be made to the Royal Signals #Charity. >> https://t.co/dZ8vPyp1n4 pic.twitter.com/RUeHGoxBfT — The Official Military Beer Company (@TheOfficialMil6) December 2, 2020