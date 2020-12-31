Fundraisers and charity leaders among Queen’s New Year’s Honours List award recipients

The 2021 New Year Honours List, announced last night, includes 1,239 recipients, recognised for “their extraordinary contributions in all four nations of the United Kingdom”. Of these 65% have been recognised for their community work, including fundraisers and charity leaders.

Oldest awards recipients

The oldest recipients this year are both fundraisers. Anne Baker from Salisbury in Wiltshire, who is 106, receives an MBE for fundraising for the NSPCC. She is closely followed by 104 year old Ruth Saunders, who receives an MBE for walking a marathon to raise money for Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

Fundraising leaders

Carol Akiwumi and Paul Amadi have both been awarded MBEs in recognition of their fundraising achievements and for their service to fundraisers and the fundraising profession, in particular through the Chartered Institute of Fundraising.

We are delighted that Paul Amadi, our Chief Supporter Officer, has also been awarded an MBE for over two decades of dedicated fundraising work for charities including the British Red Cross, MS Society, and Diabetes UK. (2/3) pic.twitter.com/8NDnuibilG — British Red Cross (@BritishRedCross) December 31, 2020

Peter Lewis, chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Fundraising, said: “I’m delighted that Carol and Paul have been awarded MBEs in recognition of their great achievements as fundraising leaders. They have been great servants to the fundraising community over the years. Not just a fantastic fundraisers raising millions for amazing causes, but also as long-time volunteers and Fellows of the Chartered Institute of Fundraising, Paul as a former Chair and Carol, our current Vice-Chair.

“As founders of Black Fundraisers UK and as members of our EDI Committee, they have both driven the agenda on equality, diversity and inclusion within the profession and these honours are hugely deserved and merited.”

Indeed, the Cabinet Office’s announcement of this year’s award recipients claimed that the New Year Year Honours List “is the most ethnically diverse honours list yet, with 14.2% of recipients coming from a Black, Asian or minority ethnic background”.

603 women are recognised in the list, representing 49% of the total; 6.9% of the recipients consider themselves to have a disability (under the Equality Act 2010); and 4% of recipients identified as being LGBT+.

Carol Akiwumi, together with Fozia Irfan of BBC Children in Need, took the occasion of their awards to support calls for the honours system to break with Britain’s colonial past and instead confer the awards in the name of ‘British Excellence’ and not the ‘British Empire’. They each shared an image of a joint letter to The Times calling for this change sent by fellow charity and public sector leaders who have received honours.

Thank you all for the kind wishes. I’m flattered & humbled by the recognition for my MBE. I’m also acutely aware that there

are so many phenomenal people paving the way in their communities who haven’t made it on the #Honours2021 list. pic.twitter.com/34mMk1oL4G — AmickyCarol Akiwumi MBE (@AmickyCarol) December 31, 2020

The Brain Tumour Charity’s Head of Strategy, Clare Normand, receives an OBE. She is also a fundraiser and raises awareness in her son’s name for the charity. She and her husband have raised £700,000 in his memory.

Charity leaders

The Small Charities Coalition was quick to spot lots of leaders at large and small charities last night and to congratulate them in a Twitter thread.

Thank you for all the kind wishes on my OBE, something I had never envisaged but which I accept on behalf of others. Indulge me as I mention them here- firstly, for my mum married at 17, but who fought for our education as the first girls from our 'clan' to go to university 1/5 pic.twitter.com/hNpUy43NaO — Fozia Irfan (@irfan_fozia) December 31, 2020

Going to stop trying to keep up with notifications – so blanket thank you for your congrats on the OBE. Delighted 2balongside the fabulous deserving #NeverMoreNeeded charity leaders, supporters, volunteers etc (&the thousands more who work tirelessly under the radar everyday). — caron bradshaw (@caronlb) December 30, 2020

Nikki Scott, the founder of bereaved military children’s charity, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for her support for young people who have lost a parent who served in the British Armed Forces.

She set up Scotty’s Little Soldiers in 2010 in honour of her husband, Corporal Lee Scott, who was killed in Afghanistan the previous year. Nikki saw the devastating impact Lee’s death had on their two young children and wanted to help others in the same situation.

Celebrity supporters

Actor Sheila Hancock receives a damehood for services to drama and charity.

Other recipients and responses

Pleased to see colleague @PeterWanless @NSPCC receive a Knighthood in the #newyearhonours list. Well deserved recognition for many years of dedicated service to children and young people. — Javed Khan (@JavedKhanCEO) December 30, 2020

Heartfelt congratulations @irfan_fozia @LineyMason @CarolJMack @Jane_CCSkills Wonderful to see some of the fantastic women in our sector recognised for their brilliant contribution this year and over many years. — Vidhya Alakeson (@vidhyaalakeson) December 31, 2020

So pleased and proud of @Hambofoundation as he receives an OBE in the Queen’s New Year Honours! Hambo you have worked tirelessly for years helping others through some unbelievably difficult times, you are such an inspiration to everyone! Congrats Matt Hampson OBE! #getbusyliving pic.twitter.com/yt33L0Tj3O — Andy Goode (@AndyGoode10) December 30, 2020

So proud of our mate @pablito100001 and his MBE. Congratulations 🥳 Paul has worked tirelessly this year so @BritishRedCross can respond at home & abroad to COVID19 & other emergencies. I honour you & your team! With all my heart. 😘 — nicola_tallett (@nicola_tallett) December 31, 2020

How to nominate someone for an honour

You can nominate someone for an honour online on the gov.uk site.

Given how many fundraisers, charity and community leaders, volunteers and supporters deserve recognition for their outstanding work, UK Fundraising has twice featured how to nominate someone for an honour. It is a straightforward process.

• How to nominate someone for a Queen’s Honour (26 January 2011)

• How to nominate someone for a MBE or honour (31 August 2017)

