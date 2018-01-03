Fundraisers, philanthropists & charity leaders recognised in New Year honours list

A number of charity leaders, fundraisers and philanthropists are among this year’s New Year honours list, including Ken Olisa, Chair of Thames Reach for 20 years, Pat Armstrong, Chief Executive of ACOSVO, and Lady Susan Rice, founding non-executive of Big Society Capital.

In total, 1,123 people received an award: 981 at BEM, MBE and OBE level: 318 at BEM, 452 at MBE and 211 at OBE. 70% of the recipients are people who have undertaken outstanding work in their communities either in a voluntary or paid capacity.

Ken Olisa received his knighthood for services to business and philanthropy, while Lady Susan Rice, former Managing Director of Lloyds Banking Group Scotland as well as founding non-executive of Big Society Capital, became a Dame for her services to business, the arts and charity in Scotland, and ACOSVO‘s Pat Armstrong received an OBE for services to voluntary organisations.

Warmest congratulations to OSCR Board Member Pat Armstrong for her New Year Honour, and to all in the charity sector recognised for their contribution to communities everywhere 👍 https://t.co/yqI9izfb2x — OSCR (@ScotCharityReg) December 30, 2017

Rosemary Squire, Co-founder of The Ambassador Theatre Group, South West Area Chair at Arts Council England and previously Chair of Chair of Great Ormond Street’s Theatres for Theatres Appeal, which raised over £5m, was made a Dame for services to theatre and philanthropy, while Jane Hamlyn, Chair of Paul Hamlyn Foundation, received an CBE For services to philanthropy and the arts. Sophie Andrews, Chief Executive of Silver Line, Jackie Hewitt-Main, founder and CEO of The Cascade Foundation, and Barty Smith, Founder and Chair of Trustees of the Amber Foundation were among those who received OBEs.

Huge congratulations to our CEO Sophie Andrews for receiving an OBE in the New Years Honours! #OBE #NewYearsHonours — The Silver Line (@TheSilverLineUK) December 30, 2017

Among those recognised for fundraising were: Andrew Melvin Hamilton who received a CBE for services to Government and to charitable fundraising, and Cynthia Cherry who received an MBE for services to the community and charitable fundraising in Northern Ireland. Ronald Knight, Founder of Knight Farm Machinery also received an MBE as did Katherine Mackay, Chair of Isle of Lewis Local Committee, Cancer Research UK.

BEMs were also given to fundraisers with recipients including Janice Moss for voluntary services and fundraising for the Christie Hospital, Manchester, Julie Salmon, for services to charitable fundraising and the community in the Wirral, and Isabella Halliday, Fundraiser, Children’s Hospices Across Scotland, for services to charity.

The full list has been published online.

