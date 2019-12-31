Fundraisers & charity CEOs among those recognised in New Year Honours list

A total of 1,097 people have received an award in the 2020 New Year Honours List, with 941 at BEM, MBE and OBE level – and 72% of recipients having undertaken outstanding work in their communities either in a voluntary or paid capacity.

The 2020 New Year’s Honours list has been released: https://t.co/fY8usAV5zo Congratulations to all those recognised! #NYHonours pic.twitter.com/woBb49aov7 — Cabinet Office (@cabinetofficeuk) December 27, 2019

These include people recognised for fundraising as well as services to charity, with 13 year old Ibrahim Yousaf, the youngest person on the list, receiving a British Empire Medal (BEM) for his charity work in Greater Manchester, Calendar Girl and Honorary President and Fundraiser for Bloodwise Angela Knowles receiving an MBE for her services to blood cancer research, and Kerry Banks, Fundraiser and Charity Ambassador for Breast Cancer Now who received a British Empire Medal for services to breast cancer.

We would like to send our congratulations to our very own @MissFeb1945 (Angela Knowles) the original Calendar Girl who has been made MBE in the Queens New Year’s honours. Over £6 million raised so far for @bloodwise_uk

Many Congratulations Angela! https://t.co/HgHCpCcZMR — CALENDAR GIRLS the award winning musical (@thegirlsmusical) December 28, 2019

Former Royal Marine Lee Spencer, voluntary fundraiser for Royal Marines Charity and the Endeavour Fund was also recognised, with a BEM for charitable fundraising. Spencer became the first physically disabled person to row from mainland Europe to mainland South America, completing it in 60 days, and beating the able-bodied record by 36 days. His aims including raising awareness and funds for The Endeavour Fund and The Royal Marines Charity.

Others recognised for services to charitable fundraising include:

Horace (Harry) Billinge in Cornwall, David Michael Phillips in Warwickshire, Catherine Louise Ryan Community Matron, Sole Bay Health Centre and Founder of the Sole Bay Care Fund in Suffolk, Bryan Garnham in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, James and Myrtle Pogue in Northern Ireland, and Tamsen Wetherall in Bridgwater, Somerset.

A number of charity Chief Executives received awards, including CBEs for Chief Executive of the Samaritans Ruth Sutherland, Chief Executive of Battersea Claire Horton, and CEO of Shelter Polly Neate.

Thank you so much for all the congratulations today. Sorry if I’ve missed replying to anyone. It’s an honour to work with our people @Shelter and to be recognised alongside some of the civil society leaders I most admire. The fight to defend the right to a safe home continues — Polly Neate (@pollyn1) December 28, 2019

Speaking about her award, Claire Horton said:

“I’m absolutely thrilled and deeply honoured to have been awarded the CBE. Recognition such as this never comes from the work of just one person, it is borne from the combined efforts of hundreds of people over many years, each one working to deliver better lives for dogs and cats, not just within Battersea but across the British Isles and beyond.”

OBEs also went to Matthew Hyde, Chief Executive of the Scout Association, Gillian Guy, Chief Executive of Citizens’ Advice, Charlotte Hill, Chief Executive of Step Up to Serve, which promotes social action among young people, Dave Hewett, co-founder of Intensive Interaction, and Osmond Junior Smart, founder of the SOS County Lines Gangs Project, London’s largest gang exit programme.

Nick Buckley, founder of Manchester’s anti-social behaviour reduction charity Mancunian Way, was awarded an MBE in recognition of his dedication to voluntary services and the local community.

He said:

“It’s an absolute privilege be awarded an MBE, not just for myself but all of those who’ve been part of Mancunian Way’s success over the years. There are many charities working with young people and those affected by homelessness, but it’s our links with the communities we serve that I feel has set us apart from day one. “Our journey hasn’t been without its challenges, but I’m extremely proud of what we’ve achieved so far, making a difference in communities that need it most. I’m thankful to have a great team behind me as we continue to grow and help improve the lives of those across Greater Manchester.”

Elsewhere, Paul Miller, Managing Partner and CEO at Bethnal Green Ventures, received an OBE, while the Wolfson Foundation’s Chief Executive, Paul Ramsbottom, was awarded an OBE for services to charity. He began work in the Foundation as a Grants Assistant in 1998, working his way up to Chief Executive.

As well as his Chief Executive role at the Wolfson Foundation, and its sister charity the Wolfson Family Charitable Trust, he also chaired until recently the Foundation Forum, a network for CEOs of trusts and foundations. Outside of his professional life, for over a decade he has been the Chair of the Savannah Education Trust – a charity he helped found, and is also a Trustee of Mercy Ships UK.

I feel somewhat overwhelmed by a day of lovely comments, not least because any achievements of @wolfsonfdn are squarely based on the talented, hard-working & loyal team. Thank you everyone … I hope to get a chance to respond individually in due course. https://t.co/1U3Hn8kCtn — Paul Ramsbottom (@PaulBRamsbottom) December 28, 2019

The full list can be read on the .gov site.