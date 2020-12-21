Christmas Double Matched Day sees 10 local charities raise over £155K in 24 hours

Greenham Trust’s Double Matched Day, hosted on The Good Exchange platform on 11 December, saw every pound up to £5,000 donated to 10 local charities that were double match funded by Greenham Trust.

On Double Matched Day, which was announced back in September, each £1 given by the public became £3, meaning that each charity raising £5,000 from donations received £15,000.

With 669 total donations received on the day, 8 of the 10 finalists (Berkshire Maestros, Bradfield Village Hall, FairClose Centre Age Concern, Greenham Control Tower, Pamber Heath Memorial Hall, Sebastian’s Action Trust, Swings & Smiles, Time to Talk West Berkshire, Young people & Children First) surpassed their £5,000 public donations target, receiving the £10,000 boost from Greenham Trust.

Greenham Control Tower came close needing only a further £160 and Recovery in Mind significantly exceeded the amount they had expected to raise on the day.

The donations reached £155,374.03 in total, broken down as follows:

Total amount donated – £56,537.29

Match funding from Greenham Trust £93,527.32

Gift Aid on donations £5,309.42

Josie Reed, Trustee of Fairclose Centre, said:

“We are absolutely thrilled with the outcome. I wondered whether we would make it to the £15,000 mark but to get to nearly £18,000 is really fantastic. We can now concentrate on providing our services without the constant worry of whether or not we are exceeding our budget and in danger of running out of cash.”

Tammy Willsher, Charity Service Manager, Time to Talk West Berkshire added:

“Being part of this day has not only raised funds for us but will have helped to raise further awareness of our service. It has also pushed the charity to produce our first ever newsletter and the young ambassador video which I am extremely proud of.”

Chris Boulton, CEO of Greenham Trust and The Good Exchange, commented: