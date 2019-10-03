Up to £10,000 available for outer London projects to reduce poverty & inequality

Crowdfunder and charitable foundation Trust for London have launched their second joint campaign offering funding to projects in outer London boroughs working to reduce poverty and inequality.

Following this summer’s launch of Trust for London and Crowdfunder’s Connected Communities Match Fund in Harrow and Barking & Dagenham, this second phase of the partnership aims to shine a light on London’s most pressing social issues by helping local community groups raise funding to tackle issues that matter to them, and that will have a positive impact on their communities.

Connected Communities Make Change Happen is open across 21 boroughs – Barking and Dagenham, Barnet, Bexley, Brent, Bromley, Croydon, Ealing, Enfield, Greenwich, Haringey, Harrow, Havering, Hillingdon, Hounslow, Kingston upon Thames, Merton, Newham, Redbridge, Richmond upon Thames, Sutton, Waltham Forest, with the opportunity to gain match funding of up to £10,000 per project.

Community groups are encouraged to submit their idea in no more than 100 words via the Crowdfunder site before 18 October to get their idea live before Christmas.

Successful projects will then be contacted and supported by the Crowdfunder team, to help get their crowdfunding campaign up and running.

Helal Uddin Abbas, Grants Manager at Trust for London said:

“At Trust for London, we know that London community groups make real change happen through their work to improve the lives of those in their local communities. Through working with Crowdfunder, we hope to reach and interest new developing community groups and individuals with ideas to tackle poverty and inequality in their areas.”

Jason Nuttall, Programme Director from Crowdfunder added: