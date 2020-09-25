Charities invited to participate in Greenham Trust’s Christmas Double Matched Day

Greenham Trust is inviting local charities to participate in its Christmas Double Matched Day, and turn each £1 raised into £3.

From 00:01 to midnight on Friday 11 December 2020, 10 local charities will have the opportunity to promote their fundraising activities and match funds raised over the 24-hour period through the Christmas Double Matched Day, which will be hosted on The Good Exchange.

Greenham Trust has already held one Double Matched Day event, which took place in July and raised over £180,000 through donations, Gift Aid and match funding in 24 hours.

For this second Double Matched Day, there is up to £100,000 available to be awarded to the 10 participating charities on the day, with a limit of £10,000 of match funds per fundraising project.

To be eligible for consideration the charitable organisations must:

operate within the West Berkshire and North Hampshire area

be registered on The Good Exchange platform

have a new or existing project with a minimum fundraising target of £15,000 live on the platform by close of business on 9 November

November email events@greenhamtrust.com with their project number and details of their proposed funding activities

There are no requirements for the types of charitable organisations that can apply. On the last Double Matched Day finalists ranged from Newbury & District Sea Cadet Corps raising money to replace the roof on their building, to Home-Start West Berkshire helping new mothers with post-natal depression, the Watermill Theatre working on its COVID come back, and Newbury Cancer Care Trust raising money to buy ‘cuddle beds’ for cancer patients.

Greenham Trust is also encouraging any charitable organisations that wish to be considered to start planning how they will drive public and local business donations, along with the fundraising activities they will run on the day to reach their £5,000 target. As it is the run up to Christmas, they also encourage charities to think about how to incorporate the festive season into these activities.

Chris Boulton, Chief Executive of Greenham Trust, said:

“We were overwhelmed by what was achieved on our very first Double Matched Day and hope that the second event will be even more successful and help relieve some of the strain placed on charitable organisations during the ongoing pandemic, especially as we approach the festive period. We’re expecting a large number of applications and successful organisations will be those that have focused on building their evidence, demonstrating the demand for what their fundraising project will deliver, being clear about the impact on beneficiaries and building a great plan for driving fundraising and donations.”

In addition, Greenham Trust is looking to partner with any local schools that might be interested in getting involved with fundraising for any one of the ten finalists.