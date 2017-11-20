Localgiving to open Winter Giving campaign on 28 November

Localgiving has launched its winter campaign, Winter Giving, which will open on #GivingTuesday (28 November) and end on 14 December.

During the Winter Giving campaign, appeal pages on Localgiving will be ranked according to the number of unique donors from whom they receive support.The appeal that receives backing from the most donors will top the Winter Giving leaderboard and will be awarded £300 towards their campaign.

Localgiving is also hosting three webinars to help groups make the most of the season of giving. Webinar topics will include: running a successful fundraising appeal, reaching new audiences online and running one-day fundraising campaigns, and people can sign up online.

The campaign winner will be announced on the 15th of December, Local Charities Day 2017. On Local Charities Day, Localgiving will also be running two competitions to help bring attention to local charities:

The Localgiving member that gets the most retweets for a single tweet on the day will win a prize of £100

The individual who donates to the most Localgiving members on the day will win £100 to be distributed across the organisations they have supported

Chris Dormer, Head of Business Development at Localgiving said:

“Winter is traditionally a time for charity appeals. With a little thought, all of us could name a big charity appeal that has captured our attention at this time of year. Sadly, local charities and community groups are often overlooked at this time despite doing some of the most important work in hard to reach parts of our communities. Our Winter Giving campaign is designed to give local groups a platform from which to galvanise support for their appeals. This is an easy way for local groups to get neighbours, colleagues, family and friends on board – bringing attention, not only to their current campaign, but also to their wider work.”

