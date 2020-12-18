Charity singles vie for Christmas number one spot

This year’s Christmas number one could very well be a single that benefits a charity, data from Gambling.com has revealed, with LadBaby’s contribution, Don’t Stop Me Eatin’ – a rendition of Journey’s Don’t Stop Believing – sitting at 1/1.

This makes LadBaby the favourite at the moment and could see him take the top spot for the third year running with all proceeds from his single going to The Trussell Trust. Last year, Mark, alongside his wife Roxanne, topped the charts with “I Love Sausage Rolls”; a parody of Alan Merrill’s “I Love Rock and Roll” while in 2018 the duo bagged the Christmas number 1 spot with “We Built This City (On Sausage Rolls)” parodying Starship’s 80s track.

According to Gambling.com however, Justin Bieber’s odds of claiming the number one spot have shot up in the last few days, beating the previous favourites, Liverpool-based PopVox Choir, which was previously sitting at 7/4 odds a few days ago and is now at 7/1, representing a 12.5% chance of a number one hit.

Justin Bieber has now claimed the second and third spot for the bookies’ favourite to land a number one Christmas hit, with 9/4 odds for his track Holy and the same odds for his Last Christmas rendition with the NHS choir. Both tracks have a 30.8% chance of being a number one hit, according to the latest odds from the bookies.

While PopVox’s Sing it Out is benefitting Childline, all proceeds from Justin Bieber & the NHS Choir will be split between NHS Charities Together and the choir’s local NHS trust charity, which supports the delivery of NHS services in Lewisham and Greenwich.

Other contenders also benefitting charities are Patch Dillon & Family’s A Normal Christmas, which is fundraising for Make-A-Wish UK, Shine a Light to Fight and The Portraits single Together in Electric Dreams, which marks the lives lost in the UK during the pandemic and benefits MIND and Cruse Bereavement Care, and Rig Aid, which is raising funds for Restart Rugby.

Mariah Carey was originally the bookies’ favourite to take the number one spot, and while she was previously sitting near the bottom of the charts at odds of 20/1, Mariah’s chances of a number one Christmas hit have shot up in the last few days to 5/1, representing a 16.7% chance of taking the top spot.

Wham and Rig Aid with their old school classics It’s Christmas Time and Last Christmas both sit at odds of 20/1, representing a 4.8% chance of taking the top spot.

More on this year’s charity-benefitting Christmas singles:

The best 2020 charity Christmas singles 9 December 2020

The best 2020 charity Christmas singles part two 17 December 2020