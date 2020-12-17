The best 2020 charity Christmas singles: part two

With just over a week to go until Christmas day, we’re enjoying mince pies, mulled wine and – of course – some festive tunes. We’ve already posted a selection of our favourite Christmas singles in aid of charity, but with so many artists raising money for good causes this year, we couldn’t resist sharing some more. Move over Bublé, here’s our pick of the best:

Holy – Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper and The Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir

We’re beyond excited to finally share the news!!! We’re back together with our old friend @justinbieber, singing our hearts out on this new version of his gorgeous song ‘Holy’, all to raise money for @NHSCharities and @LG_NHS! Out Friday 18 Dec#NHSBieber4XmasNo1 pic.twitter.com/m5eCKBzZf9 — The NHS Choir (L&G) (@Choir_NHS) December 13, 2020

In 2015, Justin Bieber tweeted his support for The Lewisham & Greenwich NHS Choir’s Christmas single, urging fans to support them instead of him in the race for Christmas number one.

This year, the unlikely duo have teamed up again after asked the Choir to ask them to join him on his single ‘Holy’. The track, which is released tomorrow, is raising money for NHS Charities Together and The Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust. All profits will go towards projects and initiatives that sit outside normal NHS funding provision, including additional staff support.

Holy will be available to purchase from all digital music outlets.

Merry Christmas Everyone – The Celebs

X-Factor winner Sam Bailey leads a star-studded group with this upbeat cover of Shaking’ Stevens’ hit. The Celebs is a group of 31 performers with names from music and TV including Frank Bruno, Good Morning Britain’s Richard Arnold and presenter Faye Barker. The festive single is raising money for Alzheimer’s Society and Action for Children.

Sam, who won the X-Factor in 2013, said: “I think we could all do with a bit of positivity this year what with everything that is going on in the world”.

20p from every download will be split between Alzheimer’s Society and Action for Children.

White Christmas – Greg McGrath featuring The Pimlico Plumbers Christmas Choir

Greg McGrath, a Pimlico Plumber from Dartford, has released a recording of White Christmas by Bing Crosby to raise money for The Passage, a homeless charity based in London. The Passage provides a range of services to help the homeless transform their lives.

Greg was overheard singing at the Pimlico Plumbers headquarters by Charlie Mullins, Pimlico’s founder and chairman. This led to Greg recording the single and being cast as the lead performer in the company’s 2020 Christmas commercial.

The 52-year old grandfather says he is “happy to be able to help such an important charity” while doing something he loves.

You can purchase the single here for 99p with all proceeds going to The Passage.

Baby it’s cold outside – Gemma Collins and Darren Day

Reality TV star Gemma Collins and actor Darren Day released their first single last week. The pair have covered this iconic Christmas duet to raise money for Rethink Mental Illness. Writing on Instagram, Collins said:

“I wanted to do something fun and fabulous for you all for charity as it’s been a tough year for all, I hope this spreads some cheer and warmth in your hearts”.

