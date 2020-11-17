BBC Children in Need’s 2020 appeal reaches £41m

The total raised so far by BBC Children in Need in this year’s campaign has reached £41,085,627.

The appeal TV show, 40 years on from the charity’s very first telethon, was held on Friday 13 November. The three-hour show, shorter than usual, was presented by Chris Ramsey and Alex Scott MBE, followed by Mel Giedroyc and Stephen Mangan, and featured many entertainment stars who offered some light relief and entertainment “whilst shining a light on the issues affecting children and young people across the UK facing disadvantage”.

At 10pm the charity announced a total of £37,032,789. By today this had risen to £41 million.

The updated total includes:

The Rickshaw Challenge fundraising total, which has risen to £5,391,916,

Joe Wicks' PE Challenge, which now stands at £2,520,693

DIY SOS' total, which has increased to £1,262,835

and the Countryfile total which has reached £3,921,173.

Simon Antrobus, Chief Executive, BBC Children in Need, said:

“Friday was an incredibly special night for BBC Children in Need, it was an evening full of kindness, hope and generosity, which will go on to help children and young people across the UK at a time when they need us most. We are absolutely overwhelmed with the total raised so far and cannot thank our remarkable supporters for once again coming together to help make a difference. Thank you so much.”

UPDATE: Your fundraising now totals £41M+ ⭐ We have been blown away by your kindness & generosity in the face of 2020's challenges 👏 Together, we will change so many lives across the UK. Thank you 💛 #ChildreninNeed — BBC Children in Need (@BBCCiN) November 17, 2020

The @DIYSOS Big Build has raised over £1.2 MILLION so far 🙌 Thank you so much to @MrNickKnowles, the DIY SOS team and, of course, you at home for all your support 💛💛💛 — BBC Children in Need (@BBCCiN) November 17, 2020