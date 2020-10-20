Girlguiding & BBC Children in Need partner to celebrate Pudsey’s 40th year

Girlguiding and BBC Children in Need have partnered to create a new badge and fundraising challenge to mark Pudsey’s 40th year.

The challenge, Act Your Age, will see Girlguiding encourage its nearly half a million members to take their age and do something good with it to raise funds, such as a six-year-old Rainbow climbing the equivalent number of steps up to Big Ben in six hours, an eight-year-old Brownie undertaking eight minutes of sponsored keepy-uppies, or a 13-year-old unit collectively taking on a virtual half marathon.

To support the campaign, Girlguiding has launched a special Pudsey badge. This has been designed to represent both charities and their mission and commitment to supporting children and young people in the UK, and can also be bought by anyone wanting to add their support.

The money raised through the partnership between BBC Children in Need and Girlguiding will be split equally between the two organisations.

For Girlguiding, it will support the charity to continue working alongside its volunteers to support girls’ and young women’s wellbeing, build their resilience and offer fun, entertaining activities during the pandemic.

Funds raised could contribute towards giving girls a platform to speak out on the issues important to them, train Peer Educators to talk about important topics like body confidence and mental wellbeing, support the opening of new Girlguiding units or support girls to experience their first overnight camp.

For BBC Children in Need funds raised will help to support local charities and projects in communities across the UK that are helping children and young people facing a range of disadvantages such as living in poverty, being disabled or ill, or experiencing distress, neglect or trauma.

Emma Guthrie, Girlguiding’s Assistant Chief Guide commented:

“We are incredibly excited and proud to be partnering with BBC Children in Need in its milestone 40th year. This year has been challenging for everyone, especially our children and young people and it’s imperative now, more than ever that we do everything we can to ensure that they are not forgotten and have access to the support they need to thrive.”

Commenting on the partnership, BBC Children in Need’s Chief Executive, Simon Antrobus said:

“We are delighted to have partnered with Girlguiding and encourage all Rainbows, Brownies, Guides, Rangers and Girlguiding’s volunteers to Act Your Age, and get fundraising. Whilst these are very uncertain times, we know that through the kindness and generosity of our supporters like Girlguiding, we can collectively help children and young people overcome challenges they might be facing and reach their full potential.”

The ‘Act Your Age’ challenge fundraising ideas, support, and donation information is available on the Girlguiding website. The Pudsey Badge is also available to purchase from Girlguiding’s website or through local Girlguiding units and will cost £1.50 with profits to be split between BBC Children in Need and Girlguiding.