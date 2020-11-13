Stars unite in official charity single for BBC Children in Need

Cher, Kylie Minogue, Robbie Williams and Paloma Faith are among the celebrities collaborating on this year’s official BBC Children in Need single, released by Decca Records today, the day of the charity’s big event.

BBC Radio 2 has recorded the single, a cover of Stop Crying Your Heart Out by Oasis, to help raise funds for BBC Children in Need. A minimum of 50p from the sale of each download in the UK will go to the charity.

In full, the artists performing on the track are: Bryan Adams, Izzy Bizu, Cher, Clean Bandit, Mel C, Jamie Cullum, Ella Eyre, Paloma Faith, Rebecca Ferguson, Jess Glynne, Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Lenny Kravitz, KSI, Lauv, Ava Max, Kylie Minogue, James Morrison, Gregory Porter, Nile Rodgers, Jack Savoretti, Jay Sean, Anoushka Shankar, Robbie Williams and Yola. The backing track was performed by the BBC Concert Orchestra alongside Grace Chatto and Sheku Kanneh-Mason on cello and Anoushka Shankar on sitar.

Commenting, Lenny Kravitz said:

“We are living in a time when children need all the support they can get and so it is a pleasure to be collaborating with so many great artists for such an important cause. I hope this song reminds everyone that we are all in this together and we can make a difference.”

The single, curated by BBC Radio 2’s Jeff Smith, was recorded and filmed by artists in locations across the world, from Cher in Malibu to Robbie Williams in Switzerland to Jay Sean in New York and Yola in Nashville, and was produced by Grammy award winning producers Mark Taylor and Brian Rawling.

It will be broadcast for the first time today on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Radio 2. The accompanying video will then be given its exclusive debut during BBC Children in Need’s 2020 Appeal Show on BBC One this evening.

Tommy Nagra, Director of Content at BBC Children in Need, said: