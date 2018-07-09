BBC Children in Need raised £60.7m in 2017

BBC Children in Need has announced that its fundraising total for the 2017 Appeal reached £60,750,000, beating 2016’s total of £60m.

The BBC Children in Need’s 2017 Appeal show reached an on-the-night total of £50.1 million, and included musical performances from stars including Katie Melua, Rita Ora, Sam Smith and The Vamps.

The 2017 Appeal also included BBC Radio 2’s fundraising efforts spearheaded by Chris Evans’ Breakfast Show which saw millions raised through CarFest, the Breakfast Show’s auctions, Countryfile’s 2017 calendar and Ramble weekends, The One Show’s Rickshaw Challenge and a BBC Children in Need Rocks the 80s concert.

BBC Children in Need is currently supporting over 2,700 projects across the UK that are helping children and young people. In 2017 it allocated £71 million in grants to projects working with disadvantaged children and young people across the UK.

Projects currently receiving funding include The Yard, which benefits from a three-year grant of £99,005 to provide supported play sessions to disabled children and young people under the age of 18 from across Edinburgh, Dundee and Fife, and Manchester’s Gaddum Centre with a three-year grant of £110,221 to support children and young people across Greater Manchester who have experienced the bereavement of someone significant in their lives.

Simon Antrobus, Chief Executive of BBC Children in Need, said: