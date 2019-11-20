BBC Children in Need 2019 Appeal raises £47.8m

Last Friday’s BBC Children in Need’s 2019 Appeal raised £47,886,382.

Fundraising highlights included:

The finale of The One Show’s Rickshaw Challenge. The challenge saw Matt Baker and six young people who have benefited from BBC Children in Need funding cycle the rickshaw 400 miles from Holyhead to BBC Elstree Studios, raising £5.5 million along the way and £8.5 million in total thanks to The Hunter Foundation, which donated £3 million

Radio 2’s £2m fundraising total for 2019, helped by Rylan Clark-Neal’s 24-hour non-stop karaoke challenge, which raised £1 million on its own

£5,250,000 raised by schools around the country

£2.7m raised by Countryfile

This year’s fundraisers who are currently on track to raise £4,250,000

The total raised by the BBC Children in Need Appeal didn’t manage to beat last year’s on-the-night total of £50.6 million, which then grew to £58 million.

The show also saw the presentation of the fourth Sir Terry Wogan Fundraiser of the Year Award. This recognises the charity’s fundraisers, and went to siblings Austin and Esther (pictured) who undertake Quadrathlons for BBC Children in Need. Twelve year-old Austin has Muscular Dystrophy and Esther have raised over £6,000 for BBC Children in Need in recent years.

Simon Antrobus, Chief Executive of BBC Children in Need, said:

“Our incredible supporters the length and breadth of the UK can feel incredibly proud of what has been achieved this evening. Saying ‘thank you’ seems insufficient, but I hope everyone who supported this evening accepts my heartfelt thanks for the millions of acts of kindness that have been shown this evening – every single text sent, pound in a collection tin or phone call made this evening, has led to this. “The money raised tonight really will go on to make a lasting, positive impact on young lives – changing young people’s futures and giving hope when they need it the most. Thank you.”

Main image: BBC Children In Need Presenters Mel Giedroyc and Graham Norton with Mark Wogan, and Austin & Esther for the Fundraiser of the Year Award. (C) BBC/Kieron McCarron